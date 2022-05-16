Sex-positive Love Shack Boutique plans second shop on San Antonio's far northwest side

Instagram / theloveshackboutique The Love Shack Boutique's second location will open at 10038 Potranco Road this summer.

click to enlarge Nina Rangel The erotic boutique has offered sex-positive merch since 2012.

Inclusive, sex-positive shop Love Shack Boutique this weekend announced plans for a second San Antonio location, this one on the city’s far northwest side.The shop took to social media to announce the expansion, noting that the second location will open at 10038 Potranco Road, one mile inside Loop 1604, sometime this summer.“We can’t wait to share our sex-positive, classy ambiance and excellent customer service with you all at two locations,” the May 14 post reads. “We will serve both communities with a wide variety of unique, enriching and exclusive merchandise.”The local, woman-owned and -operated erotic boutique has offered bachelorette party supplies, novelties, lubricants, adult toys, lingerie and corsets at its flagship location at 1580 Babcock Road since 2012.The shop — voted the top Adult Store byreaders eight years in a row before being unseated by Adult Megaplex in 2021 — also hosts sex education and exploration workshops led by certified sex educators, demos of select toys and parties.