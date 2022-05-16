Sex-positive Love Shack Boutique plans second shop on San Antonio's far northwest side

The shop took to social media to announce the expansion, noting that the second location will open at 10038 Potranco Road, one mile inside Loop 1604, sometime this summer.
“We can’t wait to share our sex-positive, classy ambiance and excellent customer service with you all at two locations,” the May 14 post reads. “We will serve both communities with a wide variety of unique, enriching and exclusive merchandise.”
The local, woman-owned and -operated erotic boutique has offered bachelorette party supplies, novelties, lubricants, adult toys, lingerie and corsets at its flagship location at 1580 Babcock Road since 2012.
