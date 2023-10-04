BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Shipment of long-overdue Tesla Cybertrucks spotted on I-10 in San Antonio

Tesla CEO Elon Musk originally promised the trucks would roll off the assembly line in 2021. Are they finally here?

By on Wed, Oct 4, 2023 at 11:15 am

click to enlarge On Monday, Tesla Owners Club of San Antonio member Kenneth Neuberger spotted what appeared to be a shipment of Tesla Cybertrucks traveling down I-10. - Twitter / Kenneth Neuberger
Twitter / Kenneth Neuberger
On Monday, Tesla Owners Club of San Antonio member Kenneth Neuberger spotted what appeared to be a shipment of Tesla Cybertrucks traveling down I-10.
After lengthy delays, those who ponied up money to reserve one of the first Tesla Cybertrucks finally may be able to take receipt of their stainless steel electric vehicle.

At least that's what a tractor-trailer shipment of the much-anticipated pickup trucks spotted on I-10 in San Antonio suggests.

Tesla Owners Club of San Antonio member Kenneth Neuberger took a photo of the haul of Cybertrucks Monday. Someone else shared the image the following day on X, the platform previously known as Twitter. Since then, the post has racked up 66,000 views and 1,000 likes.
Deliveries of the Cybertrucks, produced at Tesla’s Giga Texas factory in Austin, are now two years overdue.

As many as 2 million people may have placed refundable $100 reservation holds on Cybertrucks, according to electric-vehicle news site Electrek. The vehicles are expected to start at $39,900.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the new truck model in 2019. Initially, he said they would roll off the assembly line in 2021, according to CNBC.

That didn’t happen.

Then, during an earnings call this April, Musk revised the availability date, saying Tesla would start delivering Cybertrucks in the third quarter of 2023. He also missed that date.

However, the sighting of the Cybertrucks on I-10 suggests the big-talking billionaire may have only missed the latest deadline narrowly.

In yet another hint that the launch is just around the corner, Tesla employees last week began receiving promo apparel for the new truck model, Electrek also reported.

“I would expect you can relatively easily get a Cybertruck this time next year,” speculated X user @greggertruck, who shared the image of the rig hauling Cybertrucks down I-10.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

