'Shit Sandwich Cop,' Pearl Parking: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Sometimes the news cycle slows ahead of the holidays. People go about their holiday shopping, sip eggnog and stop engaging in political shenanigans, suing each other, lighting things on fire and committing crimes.
And then there are times like this week, when the pending arrival of the holiday in no way mitigates the flood of weird, wild and wacky news.
The Current
's most-read story this week concerned the revelation that the ex-San Antonio cop who drew national outrage for trying to feed a homeless person a shit sandwich was able to get hired again — and as a cop!
Folks also read up on an armed militia's attempt to intimidate the city's LGBTQ+ community by protesting outside a Christmas-themed drag show. Plenty also took a gander at our coverage of the Pearl's paid-parking controversy and details about a UFC beatdown coming to the AT&T Center.
Read on and see what other news and carnage you may have missed.
10. San Antonio high schools to begin testing for tuberculosis Monday after student falls ill
9. San Antonio's Six Flags Fiesta Texas to add new roller coaster, E-sports gaming center
8. San Antonio's 'shit-sandwich cop' now fired from police department in nearby Floresville
7. UFC will return to San Antonio's AT&T Center in March 2023
6. San Antonio named among the 'Grinchiest' cities in the nation, study says
5. San Antonio police deny online rumor of serial killer loose in the city
4. Armed militia protesting San Antonio drag show on Tuesday has history of provocation
3. Armed militia shows up to San Antonio drag show, is met with even more counter-protesters
2. San Antonio's Pearl complex gets ridiculed online after offering visitors 3 hours of free parking
1. San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville
