'Shit Sandwich Cop,' Pearl Parking: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Folks also read up on an armed militia's attempt to intimidate the city's LGBTQ+ community by protesting outside a Christmas-themed drag show.

By on Fri, Dec 16, 2022 at 1:23 pm

click to enlarge The Pearl is offering free three hour parking from Dec. 12-29. - Photo by Nick Simonite
Photo by Nick Simonite
The Pearl is offering free three hour parking from Dec. 12-29.
Sometimes the news cycle slows ahead of the holidays. People go about their holiday shopping, sip eggnog and stop engaging in political shenanigans, suing each other, lighting things on fire and committing crimes.

And then there are times like this week, when the pending arrival of the holiday in no way mitigates the flood of weird, wild and wacky news.

The Current's most-read story this week concerned the revelation that the ex-San Antonio cop who drew national outrage for trying to feed a homeless person a shit sandwich was able to get hired again — and as a cop!

Folks also read up on an armed militia's attempt to intimidate the city's LGBTQ+ community by protesting outside a Christmas-themed drag show. Plenty also took a gander at our coverage of the Pearl's paid-parking controversy and details about a UFC beatdown coming to the AT&T Center.

Read on and see what other news and carnage you may have missed.

10. San Antonio high schools to begin testing for tuberculosis Monday after student falls ill

9. San Antonio's Six Flags Fiesta Texas to add new roller coaster, E-sports gaming center

8. San Antonio's 'shit-sandwich cop' now fired from police department in nearby Floresville

7. UFC will return to San Antonio's AT&T Center in March 2023

6. San Antonio named among the 'Grinchiest' cities in the nation, study says

5. San Antonio police deny online rumor of serial killer loose in the city

4. Armed militia protesting San Antonio drag show on Tuesday has history of provocation

3. Armed militia shows up to San Antonio drag show, is met with even more counter-protesters

2. San Antonio's Pearl complex gets ridiculed online after offering visitors 3 hours of free parking

1. San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Pearl complex gets ridiculed online after offering visitors 3 hours of free parking

By Brandon Rodriguez

The Pearl will offer free three hour parking from Dec. 12-29.

San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville

By Sanford Nowlin

Matthew Luckhurst was twice fired by the San Antonio police department, only to be hired as a cop in Floresville.

San Antonio's 'shit-sandwich cop' now fired from police department in nearby Floresville

By Sanford Nowlin

Matthew Luckhurst

Armed militia shows up to San Antonio drag show, is met with even more counter-protesters

By Michael Karlis

People lined both sides of North St. Mary's Street Tuesday outside of the Aztec Theatre.

Also in News

Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas reads sermon from pastor of church accused of ignoring sex abuse

By Sanford Nowlin

Rep. Louie Gohmert praises Pastor Tommy Nelson before reading his megachurch leader's sermon.

40% of Texas men admit they wait until Christmas Eve to buy their partner's gifts

By Nina Rangel

A couple exchanges gifts. (There's a good chance he bought his at the last fricken minute.)

Texas GOP lawmaker hires Christian nationalist who called for drag show attendees to be executed

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

Jake Neidert is legislative director for state Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington.

Bad Takes: Ye's antisemitic rants are a sign of a deep sickness infecting U.S. conservatism

By Kevin Sánchez

Kanye West at the Met Gala in 2019.
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us