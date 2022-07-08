TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Shitty Beaches, Elmo vs. Cruz: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

This week's top stories were largely about gross subjects, from fecal contamination at the beach to rats in the kitchen.

By on Fri, Jul 8, 2022 at 3:52 pm

click to enlarge Poop in the water? We'll take a pass. Thanks! - COURTESY PHOTO / ENVIRONMENT TEXAS
Courtesy Photo / Environment Texas
Poop in the water? We'll take a pass. Thanks!
Judging by our most-read stories of the week, lots of folks were making plans to spend the long weekend at the Texas Coast. Or at least reading up on why their inability to get to the beach may not have been such a bad thing.

That's right, the week's most-clicked story was about an annual study by an Austin-based environmental group about levels of fecal contamination on Lone Star State beaches. Turns out most of them were unsafe for swimming on at least one day when they were tested last year.

But doo-doo wasn't the only gross thing that grabbed readers' attention last week. Our other top stories involved rats in a Taco Cabana, a man accidentally blowing a hole in his head with fireworks and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who may qualify as the most stomach-churning thing on this list.

10. Texas board rejects proposal from group to call slavery 'involuntary relocation' in public schools

9. Justice Department probing alleged civil rights violations under Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star

8. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he'll begin expelling migrants, setting up legal fight with federal officials

7. From Brownsville to Balenciaga: South Texas non-binary model Fish Fiorucci seizes the moment

6. San Antonio developer wants to build baseball stadium downtown

5. San Antonio man dies after setting off firework on top of his head

4. San Antonio housing market now among those with highest percentage of price cuts

3. Taco Cabana reopens San Antonio location after viral TikTok shows rats in the kitchen

2. Elmo slams Ted Cruz in Stephen Colbert clip, singing about the far-right senator's 'chin full of pubes'

1. Most Texas beaches are so infested with poop they could make you sick, study shows

News Slideshows

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale
Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

