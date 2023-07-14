Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Shitty Beaches, 'Trump Train' Lawsuit: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

A story on a San Antonio event for fans of the film Grease also got lots of traffic — proof that summer lovin' never goes out of style.

By on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 at 2:36 pm

click to enlarge The water at Cole Park in Corpus Christi was infested with feces 54% of the time it was tested, according to the report. - Shutterstock / Artistic Operations
Shutterstock / Artistic Operations
The water at Cole Park in Corpus Christi was infested with feces 54% of the time it was tested, according to the report.
Being around a buncha poop doesn't make for a fun summer vacation.

Which likely explains why a report about alarming levels of fecal contamination on Texas beaches was the Current's most-read story of the week. The story covered a new report based on regulatory data showing that 90% of Lone Star State beaches had at least one day when fecal bacteria made the water unsafe to swim.

This week, readers also swarmed to a story about a federal judge rapping San Marcos city officials for purging phone records that may have been relevant to the lawsuit over Trump supporters harassing Biden-Harris campaign workers as they traveled from San Antonio to Austin.

On a lighter note, a story on a San Antonio event for fans of the film Grease drew plenty of eyeballs — proof that summer lovin' never goes out of style.

10. Mexican governor pleads with TxDOT to consider San Antonio-Monterrey train

9. Comic Tom Segura talks about a strange, vulgar conversation with Ted Cruz

8. Dave Chappelle bringing laughs, controversy to San Antonio on Wednesday

7. San Antonio is an expensive city for locals, study finds

6. San Antonio Independent School District seeking community input on school closures

5. Gov. Greg Abbott's focus on culture-war issues hurting the Texas economy, critics say

4. Revenues from Airbnb and other short-term rentals sinking in San Antonio, other hotspots

3. Grease film stars head to San Antonio this weekend for Summer Lovin' Celebration

2. Judge reprimands San Marcos for purging records related to 'Trump Train' lawsuit

1. Around 90% of Texas beaches infested with poop, study says

