Shooting at popular San Antonio bar Hills and Dales sends one person to the hospital

SAPD are still investigating the cause of the incident.
One person was hospitalized and several others are in custody after shots were fired during a brawl early Monday morning at popular Northwest San Antonio drinking spot Hills and Dales Ice House, media outlets report.
At around 12:45 a.m. police responded to an unrelated call at the University of Texas at San Antonio-area bar, according to the Express-News
. While officers were on the scene, a brawl broke out on the patio. During the fight, one patron pulled a gun and shot another in the chest, News4SA reports.
Police apprehended several people, news outlets reported. However, according to the Express-News,
authorities not yet said whether the alleged shooter is in custody. The victim was brought to University Hospital in unknown condition, the daily also reports.
Authorities haven't yet said what may have prompted the altercations, the Express-News
reports.
