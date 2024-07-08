Shoppers camped out overnight for new Daiso store in San Antonio

Wikimedia Commons / Mr.ちゅらさん
Daiso, the popular Japanese bargain store, has finally arrived in San Antonio.
Shoppers wrapped around the proverbial block for Saturday's debut of the popular Japanese bargain store Daiso in San Antonio, MySA reports
.
Several families even camped out overnight to be among the first shoppers when the Alamo Ranch location opened at 9 a.m., according to the news site.
Officials with Daiso, a chain known for its cute knickknacks, stationary, home goods and super-low prices, said in a statement that San Antonians had been requesting a location for quite some time, MySA also reports.
Daiso's first SA store is located on the far West Side at 5347 W Loop 1604.
