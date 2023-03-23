Six Flags Fiesta Texas rebranding water park, adding six new attractions

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Six Flags Fiesta Texas The water park's upgrades come after announcing it will undergo significant upgrades, including a first-of-its-kind single-track roller coaster.



Six Flags Fiesta Texas is rebranding its water park, formerly known as White Water Bay, to Hurricane Harbor. It's also adding six new family and kids' attractions, conducting a minor face-life and expanding amenities, according to park officials.



The new attractions will include Bonzai Pipeline slides, a racing tube slide and the Vortex raft ride for kids, park officials said. Those additions will be operational sometime this summer.



“Six Flags Fiesta Texas is taking our water park to the next level with the introduction of Hurricane Harbor San Antonio,” Six Flags Fiesta Texas President Jeffrey Siebert said in a statement.

