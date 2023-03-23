Six Flags Fiesta Texas rebranding water park, adding six new attractions

Six Flags officials will unveil the water park upgrades on April 29.

By on Thu, Mar 23, 2023 at 4:59 pm

click to enlarge The water park's upgrades come after announcing it will undergo significant upgrades, including a first-of-its-kind single-track roller coaster. - Courtesy Photo / Six Flags Fiesta Texas
Courtesy Photo / Six Flags Fiesta Texas
The water park's upgrades come after announcing it will undergo significant upgrades, including a first-of-its-kind single-track roller coaster.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is rebranding its water park, formerly known as White Water Bay, to Hurricane Harbor. It's also adding six new family and kids' attractions, conducting a minor face-life and expanding amenities, according to park officials.

The new attractions will include Bonzai Pipeline slides, a racing tube slide and the Vortex raft ride for kids,  park officials said. Those additions will be operational sometime this summer.

“Six Flags Fiesta Texas is taking our water park to the next level with the introduction of Hurricane Harbor San Antonio,” Six Flags Fiesta Texas President Jeffrey Siebert said in a statement.

Upgrades planned for the park also include:
  • Eight new double decker palapas-style cabanas
  • 16 individual cabanas
  • 145 picnic tables and umbrellas
  • 110 new luxury lounge chairs
Six Flags officials will unveil the water park to the public April 29. At that point, it's branding will match that of other Six Flags water parks.

The changes to the water park also come as Six Flags Fiesta Texas will undergo significant upgrades, including a first-of-its-kind single-track roller coaster.
