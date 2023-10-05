BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Son of Buc-ees co-founder arrested on charges he secretly recorded people using bathroom

Police allegedly uncovered 68 secretly recorded movie files dating back to 2021, all filmed at properties owned by the suspect's parents.

Thu, Oct 5, 2023 at 10:14 am

click to enlarge The suspect, Mitchell Wasek, is the 28-year-old son of Buc-ee's co-founder Donald E. Wasek. - Instagram / bucees
Instagram / bucees
The suspect, Mitchell Wasek, is the 28-year-old son of Buc-ee's co-founder Donald E. Wasek.
The son of a co-founder of Buc-ee’s — the Texas convenience store chain known for its spotless bathrooms — is facing charges that he invasively recorded at least 13 people, some while using the toilet, Austin TV station KXAN reports.

Mitchell Wasek, 28, was arrested Tuesday in Travis County on 28 state jail felony charges of invasive visual recording, according to KXAN. He's reportedly the son of Buc-ee's co-founder Donald E. Wasek.

Wasek’s scheme was exposed in May when a group of friends visited him at his parent’s multimillion-dollar Lake Travis home, according to KXAN. One of the guests — a man who does cybersecurity work for the U.S. Dept. of Defense — reportedly noticed a charging port in the bathroom that contained a hidden camera.

The friends took the recording device and left, KXAN reports. After examining the camera micro-card, the group discovered 68 movie files featuring 13 male and female individuals “using toilets, showering, changing clothes, and/or having sex,” according to an arrest affidavit cited by the station.

“They were unaware that the recordings existed in the bedroom and bathroom, and indicated they did not consent to being recorded or photographed,” according to the arrest document.

The recordings date back to 2021 and appear to have been shot at various properties owned by Wasek’s parents, including a downtown Austin apartment and a vacation home in Telluride, Colorado, KXAN reports. Wasek’s parents aren't believed to have been present when the recordings took place, court records obtained by the station show.

Wasek faces up to two years in jail if convicted, according to the report.

