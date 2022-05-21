South San Antonio ISD to begin process of removing superintendent

click to enlarge
The board of the South San Antonio Independent School District voted Wednesday to start the process of removing superintendent Marc Puig over corruption allegations.
In November, a conversation between Puig and South San board president Ernesto Arrellano was caught on a hot mic. Board vice president Homer Flores said the exchange sounded like a plan to hire Arrellano's brother as a consultant for the district, the Express-News reports
. Puig maintains the statement was joke.
The conversation was recorded for a transcription service used to keep minutes for the board, and a partial transcript of the interaction was published online as part of South San Antonio ISD's meeting agenda, the daily reports.
Wednesday's 3-2 vote by the district board suspended Puig without pay and proposed terminating the superintendent. Puig served as superintendent of South San for less than two years, according to MySA
.
The vote comes after the Texas Education Agency appointed a monitor to oversee the board after a two-year investigation exploring other complaints unrelated to the hot-mic incident.
According to the Express-News
, Puig has described the board's investigation into his conversation with Arrellano as an example of the "quicksand of dysfunction" miring the district and its board.
