South Texas Blood and Tissue Center accepting donations to help Florida following Hurricane Ian

Two million customers in Florida are still without power, and at least 12 are confirmed dead as of Friday morning.

By on Fri, Sep 30, 2022 at 12:12 pm

click to enlarge Damage caused by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. - Twitter / Nicole Lauren
Twitter / Nicole Lauren
Damage caused by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
Following the destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is collecting San Antonio blood donations to send to the Sunshine State.

Around 2 million Florida customers are still without power as of Friday morning, and at least 12 people there are confirmed dead in the storm's wake, according to NBC News. Although there isn't an immediate need for blood, STBTC is accepting donations in case the need arises.

“Although blood supplies are low nationally, blood centers come together to help one another when events like hurricanes arise,” STBTC Chief Operating Officer Adrienne Mendoza said in a statement. “Centers came to our aid when Hurricane Harvey struck the Texas coast in 2017, and we will stand ready if our neighbors in Florida need help.”

All blood types are needed, though STBTC officials said there’s a substantial demand for donors of type O negative blood, which is universally compatible.

Those who want to help Florida’s recovery effort by donating blood can schedule an appointment at one of the nine donating centers or at a community blood drive, according to STBTC.

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

A San Antonio mansion once owned by one of the city's biggest oil tycoons is for sale
A San Antonio mansion once owned by one of the city's biggest oil tycoons is for sale

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom

An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut
A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market

