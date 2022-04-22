South Texas blood supply in need of donations with just a day's worth of type O left

Due to an onslaught of trauma patients and surgeries requiring large quantities of blood, hospitals are desperate to replenish supplies, according to South Texas Blood & Tissue. This isn't the first time supplies have been decimated during in recent years. The nation struggled to maintain an adequate reserve of plasma throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every blood center is struggling to maintain a stable blood supply,” Adrienne Mendoza, Chief Operating Officer of South Texas Blood & Tissue, said in a statement. “Every blood transfusion that is given to a patient in need comes from a volunteer donor, and we are calling on our community to come together.”
Those who are at least 17-years-old — or 16 with parental consent — can visit one of the donation centers listed below to help out.
- Boerne Donor Room — 215 W Bandera Road, Suite 115, Boerne
- Donor Pavilion — 6211 Interstate 10 West, San Antonio
- New Braunfels Donor Room — 51 North Business Interstate 35, Suite 830, New Braunfels
- Northeast Donor Room — 8500 Village Dr., Suite 102, San Antonio
- Shavano Donor Room — 4079 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 102, San Antonio
- Southeast Donor Room — 3158 SE Military Dr., Suite 104, San Antonio
- Westover Hills Donor Room — 10555 Culebra Road, Suite 107, San Antonio