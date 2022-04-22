Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

South Texas blood supply in need of donations with just a day's worth of type O left

Due to an onslaught of trauma patients and surgeries requiring large quantities of blood, hospitals are desperate to replenish supplies.

By on Fri, Apr 22, 2022 at 4:19 pm

A blood donor finishes finishes up the donation process. - COURTESY PHOTO / MSKCC.ORG
Courtesy Photo / mskcc.org
A blood donor finishes finishes up the donation process.
Hospitals across South Texas are down to a day's supply of type O blood and are asking the community to step up and donate, according to South Texas Blood & Tissue Center officials.

Due to an onslaught of trauma patients and surgeries requiring large quantities of blood, hospitals are desperate to replenish supplies, according to South Texas Blood & Tissue. This isn't the first time supplies have been decimated during in recent years. The nation struggled to maintain an adequate reserve of plasma throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every blood center is struggling to maintain a stable blood supply,”  Adrienne Mendoza, Chief Operating Officer of South Texas Blood & Tissue, said in a statement. “Every blood transfusion that is given to a patient in need comes from a volunteer donor, and we are calling on our community to come together.”

Those who are at least 17-years-old — or 16 with parental consent — can visit one of the donation centers listed below to help out.
  • Boerne Donor Room — 215 W Bandera Road, Suite 115, Boerne
  • Donor Pavilion — 6211 Interstate 10 West, San Antonio
  • New Braunfels Donor Room — 51 North Business Interstate 35, Suite 830, New Braunfels
  • Northeast Donor Room — 8500 Village Dr., Suite 102,  San Antonio
  • Shavano Donor Room — 4079 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 102, San Antonio
  • Southeast Donor Room — 3158 SE Military Dr., Suite 104, San Antonio
  • Westover Hills Donor Room — 10555 Culebra Road, Suite 107, San Antonio
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Trending

