South Texas District Attorney Mark A. Gonzalez now running to unseat Ted Cruz

click to enlarge YouTube Screen Capture / Mark Gonzalez Nueces County District Attorney joins a primary race that already includes a pair of high-profile Democrats.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, now has another Democratic opponent.Nueces County District Attorney Mark A. Gonzalez on Tuesday said he's seeking the Democratic nomination for Cruz's seat. A two-term DA for the South Texas county that includes Corpus Christi, Gonzalez resigned his position before announcing his candidacy."Texans can smell bullshit a mile away," Gonzalez said in an online video promoting his run. The clip features imagery of Cruz's now-infamous trip to balmy Cancun during Winter Storm Uri, one of the state's worst-ever natural disasters. "Ted ran away at the first hint of hard times. He only looked out for himself. While I was on the front lines protecting people from price gouging."

Gonzalez has attracted national media attention for his refusal to prosecute abortion cases in Nueces County and the ensuing pushback for his position. Earlier this year, a conservative group petitioned to remove him from office, alleging incompetency, official misconduct and failure to give bond — all charges Gonzalez said are politically motivated. A trial is expected to begin later this month.



Gonzalez joins a race that already features two formidable Democratic opponents: U.S. Rep. Colin Allred and Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez.



Allred, a former NFL linebacker who won and held a North Texas seat that traditionally skewed Republican, has already shown himself to be an effective fundraiser. Meanwhile, Gutierrez, whose district includes both San Antonio and Uvalde, became one of the Texas Legislature's most visible figures after he unsuccessfully pushed for gun reforms following the Robb Elementary school shooting.



Democrats view Cruz, who's seeking a third Senate term, as vulnerable after he only narrowly won reelection in 2018 against former El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke. Many view his brand as further tarnished by his flight to Cancun and his effort to stop President Joe Biden from taking office in 2020.



