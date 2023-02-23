Spanish fast-fashion brand Zara looks to open second San Antonio location at North Star Mall

click to enlarge
The 29,924-square-foot store at the North Store Mall will reportedly open in November, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Trendy fast-fashion retailer Zara will open a second San Antonio location, this one at North Star Mall, according to a state regulatory filing.
Zara expects to open the 30,000-square-foot store by November, according to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation
. Renovations on the space are expected to get underway in June, with the company saying it expects to drop nearly $7 million on renovations.
MySA was first to report
on the brand's plans for a second Alamo City outlet. The chain's first is in Northwest San Antonio's Shops at La Cantera development.
Known for its quality materials at a relatively affordable price, Zara entered the U.S. market more than 30 years ago.
