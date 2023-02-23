Spanish fast-fashion brand Zara looks to open second San Antonio location at North Star Mall

Zara's other San Antonio location is at the Shops at La Cantera.

By on Thu, Feb 23, 2023 at 4:50 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The 29,924-square-foot store at the North Store Mall will reportedly open in November, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. - Instagram / shopnorthstar
Instagram / shopnorthstar
The 29,924-square-foot store at the North Store Mall will reportedly open in November, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Trendy fast-fashion retailer Zara will open a second San Antonio location, this one at North Star Mall, according to a state regulatory filing.

Zara expects to open the 30,000-square-foot store by November, according to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Renovations on the space are expected to get underway in June, with the company saying it expects to drop nearly $7 million on renovations.

MySA was first to report on the brand's plans for a second Alamo City outlet. The chain's first is in Northwest San Antonio's Shops at La Cantera development.

Known for its quality materials at a relatively affordable price, Zara entered the U.S. market more than 30 years ago.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ballot Blockers: Texas Republicans aren't done trying to keep voters away from the polls

By Sanford Nowlin

Ballot Blockers: Texas Republicans aren't done trying to keep voters away from the polls

Memorial service for San Antonio business magnate 'Red' McCombs set for Monday at the Tobin Center

By Michael Karlis

The Tobin Center will be lit up in red for the remainder of the week in honor of the late business leader and philanthropist.

Bad Takes: Gov. Greg Abbott's anti-diversity rhetoric is a shameful attempt to whitewash history

By Kevin Sánchez

Bad Takes: Gov. Greg Abbott's anti-diversity rhetoric is a shameful attempt to whitewash history

Assclown Alert: Embracing John Hagee's Christian nationalism with Nikki Haley

By Sanford Nowlin

Assclown Alert: Embracing John Hagee's Christian nationalism with Nikki Haley

Also in News

Bad Takes: Gov. Greg Abbott's anti-diversity rhetoric is a shameful attempt to whitewash history

By Kevin Sánchez

Bad Takes: Gov. Greg Abbott's anti-diversity rhetoric is a shameful attempt to whitewash history

Assclown Alert: Embracing John Hagee's Christian nationalism with Nikki Haley

By Sanford Nowlin

Assclown Alert: Embracing John Hagee's Christian nationalism with Nikki Haley

Ballot Blockers: Texas Republicans aren't done trying to keep voters away from the polls

By Sanford Nowlin

Ballot Blockers: Texas Republicans aren't done trying to keep voters away from the polls

Texas’ shortage of mental health care professionals is getting worse

By Stephen Simpson, The Texas Tribune

From left: Communities in Schools staff members Christy Mitchell, Dorothy Garza and Amara Nitibhon at Langford Elementary School in Austin on Feb. 14.
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us