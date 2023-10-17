Spirit Airlines adds Newark nonstop route from San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Spirit Airlines A Spirit Airlines A319 sits on a Tarmac.

Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines will add nonstop service from San Antonio International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport, which serves the New York City metro, airport officials said.



The new daily service will begin April 5, and tickets are already on sale, according to the airport. The flight is Spirit's sixth nonstop route from San Antonio.



The carrier started its service from the Alamo City in 2022 with nonstop flights to Las Vegas and Orlando. This year, it launched nonstop service to Baltimore, Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



The flights to Newark will add to San Antonio’s already existing nonstop service to the same destination offered by United Airlines, airport officials said.