Spurs Skeletons, Council Walkout: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

It was a wild and varied news week that also included the controversy surrounding the Tejano Music Awards' now-scrapped plans to honor Joe Lopez.

By on Fri, Oct 20, 2023 at 1:18 pm

click to enlarge This group of skeletons wearing Spurs jerseys has gone viral. We'll let you guess which one is supposed to be Wemby. - X / @rowdyrealtor210
This group of skeletons wearing Spurs jerseys has gone viral. We'll let you guess which one is supposed to be Wemby.
Well, that was one wild and varied news week.

Over the course of seven days, controversy swirled around the Tejano Music Awards, we learned of new retail and entertainment developments around the San Antonio area and Mayor Ron Nirenberg walked out of a council meeting while Palestinian activists spoke during the public comment period.

All of those things and more were among the Current's most-read news stories of the week.

However, Wemby Fever topped this week's list. A story about a San Antonio home's Halloween yard display, which included skeletal body doubles for No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama and a bevy of Spurs legends, ended up racking up the most reader visits.

10. Tejano Music Awards cancels plan to honor convicted sex offender Joe Lopez

9. University of Texas at San Antonio cancels class due to bomb threat

8. Greg Abbott's immigration crackdown expands to include New Mexico border

7. San Antonio affordable-housing development will include 308 new homes

6. San Antonio to host its first large-scale gun buyback

5. Controversy rages as Tejano Music Awards prepares to honor convicted rapist Joe Lopez

4. Mayor, others walk out of San Antonio council meeting on Middle East conflict

3. San Antonio development firm wants to bring Louis Vuitton, Gucci to Pearl area

2. TopGolf to build second San Antonio-area location, filing says

1. San Antonio Spurs skeleton yard display goes viral on social media

