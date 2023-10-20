Spurs Skeletons, Council Walkout: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
X / @rowdyrealtor210
This group of skeletons wearing Spurs jerseys has gone viral. We'll let you guess which one is supposed to be Wemby.
Well, that was one wild and varied news week.
Over the course of seven days, controversy swirled around the Tejano Music Awards, we learned of new retail and entertainment developments around the San Antonio area and Mayor Ron Nirenberg walked out of a council meeting while Palestinian activists spoke during the public comment period.
's most-read news stories of the week.
However, Wemby Fever topped this week's list. A story about a San Antonio home's Halloween yard display, which included skeletal body doubles for No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama and a bevy of Spurs legends, ended up racking up the most reader visits.
10.
9.
8.
7.
6.
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.