St. Mary's Strip, Cannabis Legalization: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Many readers took a deep dive into our reporting on the woes surrounding the St. Mary's nightlife destination.

By on Fri, May 20, 2022 at 1:40 pm

click to enlarge Construction crews work on North St. Mary's Street. The project, part of the 2017 bond, continues to drag on, much to business owners' dismay. - TRAVIS E. POLING
Travis E. Poling
Construction crews work on North St. Mary's Street. The project, part of the 2017 bond, continues to drag on, much to business owners' dismay.
San Antonio's storied St. Mary's Strip is on readers' minds.

The Current's cover investigation into the area's ongoing issues with construction, parking, noise complaints and neighborhood pushback was our most read story of the week. Perhaps that shouldn't be surprising given the Strip's 40-year history as a key music, nightlife and dining destination.

But it looks like readers' minds were on more than entertainment. The next three stories ranked by clicks all dealt with incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, who's up for reelection this fall. Those pieces looked at his continued opposition to legalizing marijuana, the dogwhistle racism in his campaign rhetoric and a study suggesting he's got the most transphobic media presence of any U.S. governor.

10. Bexar County property owners have until 5 p.m. today to file their property tax appeals

9. Paintings worth $40,000 taken from Alamo Heights art gallery in Monday morning heist

8. San Antonio man on a 'mission to burn down 5G cell towers' in custody over tower blaze

7. Shooting at popular San Antonio bar Hills and Dales sends one person to the hospital

6. Sex-positive Love Shack Boutique plans second shop on San Antonio's far northwest side

5. San Antonio's $189 million job-training program will begin taking applications Monday

4. Study names Texas' Greg Abbott the nation's most-transphobic governor

3. Assclown Alert: Gov. Greg Abbott's deafening whistle is impossible to ignore

2. New poll shows most Texans want marijuana legalized, but Gov. Greg Abbott says he won't budge

1. Tone Deaf: The 'slow bleed' of the St. Mary's Strip is jeopardizing live music in San Antonio

