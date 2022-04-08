Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Startup Hill Country River Rat offers a pedal-driven alternative to tubing the Guadalupe River

The 12-person pedal boat is fueled by the passengers’ own pedal power.

By on Fri, Apr 8, 2022 at 1:17 pm

Hill Country River Rat, is officially open and taking reservations for its 12-person pedal boat. - INSTAGRAM / HILLCOUNTRYRIVERRAT
Instagram / hillcountryriverrat
Hill Country River Rat, is officially open and taking reservations for its 12-person pedal boat.
Tubing down the Guadalupe River is so 2020.

These days, a Kerrville-based company called Hill Country River Rat is offering a more communal way to travel, a vessel it bills as the “only pedal-powered boat on the Guadalupe River,” news site MySA reports.

The fledgling business  is taking reservations for its 12-person boat, which takes riders on a two-hour trek down the river, fueled by the passengers’ own pedal power.

“One person can move this boat and it's not a workout. People think they have to crank it out like a spin class, it's effortless,” owner and captain James Wright told MySA. “It's effortless, if everyone participates. Now, the ones that aren't participating are going to piss off their neighbors.”

Thought it’s primarily mechanized using riders' foot power, Wright told the news site the boat is solar powered and can use electricity in an emergency. He also noted the vessel travels at a rate of around 9 miles per hour.

According to the Hill Country River Rat website, the boat boasts LED lights for nighttime trips, cupholders at every pedal station and a Bluetooth stereo system for customizing a booze-cruise playlist. Guests can bring their own beer or wine, but liquor and glass containers are no-nos.

The boat is moored at Knapp Park, 1000 Knapp Road. Those looking to book the pedal boat can do so at the company’s website. Private cruises start at $485.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This home for sale in San Antonio's King William area has 32-foot-high ceilings and two lofts

This home for sale in San Antonio's King William area has 32-foot-high ceilings and two lofts
The San Antonio childhood home of renowned sculptor Richard Harrell Rogers is for sale

The San Antonio childhood home of renowned sculptor Richard Harrell Rogers is for sale
The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family

The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family
This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

News Slideshows

This home for sale in San Antonio's King William area has 32-foot-high ceilings and two lofts

This home for sale in San Antonio's King William area has 32-foot-high ceilings and two lofts
The San Antonio childhood home of renowned sculptor Richard Harrell Rogers is for sale

The San Antonio childhood home of renowned sculptor Richard Harrell Rogers is for sale
The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family

The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family
This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

News Slideshows

This home for sale in San Antonio's King William area has 32-foot-high ceilings and two lofts

This home for sale in San Antonio's King William area has 32-foot-high ceilings and two lofts
The San Antonio childhood home of renowned sculptor Richard Harrell Rogers is for sale

The San Antonio childhood home of renowned sculptor Richard Harrell Rogers is for sale
The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family

The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family
This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

Trending

CityScrapes: San Antonio should have recognized its Grand Hyatt project was a debacle all along

By Heywood Sanders

The City of San Antonio’s eagerness to back the Grand Hyatt has been problematic from the beginning.

San Antonio ISD looks to hire south of the border to deal with ongoing teacher shortage

By Michael Karlis

SAISD is looking to fill 82 bilingual teacher vacancies for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

Internet roasts Ted Cruz for his inability to get out of big rig during his trucker convoy ride-along

By Sanford Nowlin

Internet roasts Ted Cruz for his inability to get out of big rig during his trucker convoy ride-along

San Antonio agrees to $300,000 settlement with Texas over 2018 sanctuary-city lawsuit

By Michael Karlis

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit in 2018, alleging SAPD didn't cooperate with federal immigration authorities in violation of Texas state law.

Also in News

Amsterdam-based luxury clothing brand Scotch & Soda to open a San Antonio store this summer

By Nina Rangel

The luxury brand is known for casual — yet high-end — clothing and accessories for men and women.

Grand Hyatt Hotel, Santikos Bijou: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

The Bijou is located inside Wonderland of the Americas mall.

San Antonio police lieutenant suspended over alleged graphic sexual remarks about coworker

By Sanford Nowlin

The lieutenant hit with the 30-day suspension has asked for a third-party arbitrator to reverse the punishment.

San Antonio agrees to $300,000 settlement with Texas over 2018 sanctuary-city lawsuit

By Michael Karlis

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit in 2018, alleging SAPD didn't cooperate with federal immigration authorities in violation of Texas state law.
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us