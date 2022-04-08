Startup Hill Country River Rat offers a pedal-driven alternative to tubing the Guadalupe River

Instagram / hillcountryriverrat
Hill Country River Rat, is officially open and taking reservations for its 12-person pedal boat.
Tubing down the Guadalupe River is so
2020.
These days, a Kerrville-based company called Hill Country River Rat is offering a more communal way to travel, a vessel it bills as the “only pedal-powered boat on the Guadalupe River,” news site MySA reports
.
The fledgling business is taking reservations for its 12-person boat, which takes riders on a two-hour trek down the river, fueled by the passengers’ own pedal power.
“One person can move this boat and it's not a workout. People think they have to crank it out like a spin class, it's effortless,” owner and captain James Wright told MySA. “It's effortless, if everyone participates. Now, the ones that aren't participating are going to piss off their neighbors.”
Thought it’s primarily mechanized using riders' foot power, Wright told the news site the boat is solar powered and can use electricity in an emergency. He also noted the vessel travels at a rate of around 9 miles per hour.
According to the Hill Country River Rat website
, the boat boasts LED lights for nighttime trips, cupholders at every pedal station and a Bluetooth stereo system for customizing a booze-cruise playlist. Guests can bring their own beer or wine, but liquor and glass containers are no-nos.
The boat is moored at Knapp Park, 1000 Knapp Road. Those looking to book the pedal boat can do so at the company’s website. Private cruises start at $485.
