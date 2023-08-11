Statue of William Barret Travis unveiled at the Alamo

As the downtown San Antonio historical site continues to upgrade its facilities, officials unveiled a statue of Travis in honor of his 214th birthday. The statue previously sat inside the Collin County Courthouse for more than a decade.
Travis, a lawyer and soldier, played a critical role in the Texas Revolution, leading the Texian Army during the historic siege at the Alamo.
The statue, created by the artist James Muir, now sits in the Alamo's Ralston Family Collections Center along with 500 other artifacts.
