Statue of William Barret Travis unveiled at the Alamo

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Alamo Trust, Inc Travis stands with his famous line in the sand.

On Wednesday, a statue of a statue of the late Lieutenant Colonel William Barret Travis made its return to Alamo grounds.As the downtown San Antonio historical site continues to upgrade its facilities, officials unveiled a statue of Travis in honor of his 214th birthday. The statue previously sat inside the Collin County Courthouse for more than a decade.Travis, a lawyer and soldier, played a critical role in the Texas Revolution, leading the Texian Army during the historic siege at the Alamo."This statue serves as a powerful reminder of the courage and determination that shaped Texas, and we must always cherish the memory of those who fought valiantly for our freedom," Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said in a media statement.The statue, created by the artist James Muir, now sits in the Alamo's Ralston Family Collections Center along with 500 other artifacts.