Steve Browne, daytime TV stalker: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

In no particular order:
- Police charged KABB host Esteban Solis —a frequent target of comedian John Oliver over his awkward on-air rapport — with a DWI.
- Authorities arrested an alleged stalker of Solis' co-host, Kimberly Crawford.
- Former KSAT weatherman Steve Browne drew a firestorm of online criticism for a Facebook post blasting women managers at his old station for their alleged mistreatment of a one-time coworker.
- Browne took down said post and a subsequent screed defending his allegation.
Meanwhile, plenty of readers checked out stories dealing with organized gambling's efforts to gain entry into the Texas market and concerns about SAPD's new "hot spot" policing strategy.
Read on for more.
10. San Antonio's 'hot spot' policing program draws criticism from city council members
9. Bad Takes: Republicans' opposition to legalized gambling in Texas isn't rooted in reality
8. YouTuber Mike Majlak heaps praise on San Antonio food truck Last Place Burgers
7. Former San Antonio Mayor gets blowback on Twitter for suggesting Biden not run in 2024
6. Former San Antonio weatherman Steve Browne deletes post blaming women for sportscaster's departure
5. Austin residents raid H-E-B dumpster for food as 100,000 people still without power
4. Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos
3. Ex-KSAT weatherman Steve Browne blames 'women' for Greg Simmons' exit after DWI arrest
2. San Antonio man arrested on charges of stalking daytime TV host Kimberly Crawford
1. San Antonio daytime television host Esteban Solis arrested on DWI charge
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter