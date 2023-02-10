Steve Browne, daytime TV stalker: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Stories dealing with organized gambling's efforts to gain entry into the Texas market and concerns about SAPD's new "hot spot" policing strategy also racked up lots of reads.

By on Fri, Feb 10, 2023 at 3:35 pm

Esteban Solis is perhaps best known for his running appearances on HBOs Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, in which the comedian pokes fun at Solis' conversational skills.
Screenshot via YouTube
Esteban Solis is perhaps best known for his running appearances on HBOs Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, in which the comedian pokes fun at Solis' conversational skills.
TV news programs played a role in four of the Current's most-read stories of the week.

In no particular order:
  • Police charged KABB host Esteban Solis —a frequent target of comedian John Oliver over his awkward on-air rapport — with a DWI.
  • Authorities arrested an alleged stalker of Solis' co-host, Kimberly Crawford.
  • Former KSAT weatherman Steve Browne drew a firestorm of online criticism for a Facebook post blasting women managers at his old station for their alleged mistreatment of a one-time coworker.
  • Browne took down said post and a subsequent screed defending his allegation.
Almost seems like we're drifting into Ron Burgundy territory at this point. But, hey, TV news has always attracted colorful characters — not to mention the occasional stalker.

Meanwhile, plenty of readers checked out stories dealing with organized gambling's efforts to gain entry into the Texas market and concerns about SAPD's new "hot spot" policing strategy.

Read on for more.

10. San Antonio's 'hot spot' policing program draws criticism from city council members

9. Bad Takes: Republicans' opposition to legalized gambling in Texas isn't rooted in reality

8. YouTuber Mike Majlak heaps praise on San Antonio food truck Last Place Burgers

7. Former San Antonio Mayor gets blowback on Twitter for suggesting Biden not run in 2024

6. Former San Antonio weatherman Steve Browne deletes post blaming women for sportscaster's departure

5. Austin residents raid H-E-B dumpster for food as 100,000 people still without power

4. Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos

3. Ex-KSAT weatherman Steve Browne blames 'women' for Greg Simmons' exit after DWI arrest

2. San Antonio man arrested on charges of stalking daytime TV host Kimberly Crawford

1. San Antonio daytime television host Esteban Solis arrested on DWI charge

