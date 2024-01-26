LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Steve McCraw, Greg Abbott: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

A story about a man removed from a Texas-bound flight due to his farts also was among our most-read stories.

By on Fri, Jan 26, 2024 at 11:09 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott speaks in front of an unfinished portions of Texas' border wall with Mexico. - Instagram / governorabbott
Instagram / governorabbott
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks in front of an unfinished portions of Texas' border wall with Mexico.
With news breaking about Gov. Greg Abbott's political theater on the U.S.-Mexico border and the Justice Department report on law enforcement's failures in the Uvalde mass shooting, it's little surprise the Current's most-read stories centered around those two issues.

Our most-viewed story was an Assclown Alert column on Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, who once pledged to step down if his agency "failed the families, failed the school or failed the community of Uvalde." To our writer's view, the new Justice Department report shows DPS did just that.

Also attracting plenty of eyeballs was a story looking at the likely end to Abbott's standoff with the federal government over who gets to enforce immigration at the border. Hint: court precedent says it's the feds. Historians and legal experts expect the grand standing gov to ultimately back down — while spinning it to save face, naturally.

Even though there's no shortage of serious news, it was good to see Current readers still crave levity. Another of our most-read stories was about an airline passenger who was allegedly chucked off his flight for blasting out flatulence to get under the skin of his fellow travelers. Imagine the embarrassment of explaining that you landed on a no-fly list due to the smell of your farts.

10. Yet another San Antonio resident falls victim to dog attack

9. San Antonio's Monday rainfall sets record

8. San Antonio U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro calls on Biden to federalize Texas National Guard

7. Texas faces dangerously low water supplies as experts brace for another hot summer

6. San Antonio Report staff walks off job after layoff of audience editor

5. Internet sleuth accuses San Antonio police of corruption, prompts rebuke from chief

4. Texas-bound flight returns to gate due to farting passenger

3. DeLorean deal shows the need to develop San Antonio's economy instead of chasing pipe dreams

2. Despite Abbott hinting he'll ignore Supreme Court order, history shows he'll ultimately cave

1. Assclown Alert: Refusing to make good on a pledge to resign with Texas DPS Chief Steve McCraw

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

DeLorean deal shows the need to develop San Antonio's economy instead of chasing pipe dreams

By Heywood Sanders

DeLorean Motors Reimagined headquarters at Port San Antonio.

Texas-bound flight returns to gate due to farting passenger

By Michael Karlis

The olfactory occurrence took place on a Jan. 14 American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Austin.

Nearly 12,500 Texans are owed back wages. Here’s how to check if you're one of them.

By Travis E. Poling

There's only a three year window for workers to claim back wages they're owed. After that time, unclaimed wages are turned over to the Treasury Department.

San Antonio U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro calls on Biden to federalize Texas National Guard

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro speaks during an event in San Antonio.

Also in News

Texas had 26,000 pregnancies from rape since enacting total abortion ban

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio women march through downtown in 2022 to protest Texas' abortion ban.

Hispanic and teen fertility rates increase after abortion restrictions

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Over 100 people gather for an abortion rights rally at the federal courthouse in San Antonio on May 3, 2022, after a Supreme Court opinion draft that would overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked the night before.

Anti-LGBTQ+ laws in Texas may violate human rights treaties

By Kit O'Connell, The Texas Observer

Protesters hold pro-LGBTQ+ signs in downtown San Antonio after a far-right group rallied against a drag performance.

Nearly 12,500 Texans are owed back wages. Here’s how to check if you're one of them.

By Travis E. Poling

There's only a three year window for workers to claim back wages they're owed. After that time, unclaimed wages are turned over to the Treasury Department.
More

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us