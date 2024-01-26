Steve McCraw, Greg Abbott: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
Instagram / governorabbott
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks in front of an unfinished portions of Texas' border wall with Mexico.
With news breaking about Gov. Greg Abbott's political theater on the U.S.-Mexico border and the Justice Department report on law enforcement's failures in the Uvalde mass shooting, it's little surprise the Current
's most-read stories centered around those two issues.
Our most-viewed story was an Assclown Alert column on Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, who once pledged to step down if his agency "failed the families, failed the school or failed the community of Uvalde." To our writer's view, the new Justice Department report shows DPS did just that.
Also attracting plenty of eyeballs was a story looking at the likely end to Abbott's standoff with the federal government over who gets to enforce immigration at the border. Hint: court precedent says it's the feds. Historians and legal experts expect the grand standing gov to ultimately back down — while spinning it to save face, naturally.
Even though there's no shortage of serious news, it was good to see Current
readers still crave levity. Another of our most-read stories was about an airline passenger who was allegedly chucked off his flight for blasting out flatulence to get under the skin of his fellow travelers. Imagine the embarrassment of explaining that you landed on a no-fly list due to the smell of your farts.
10. Yet another San Antonio resident falls victim to dog attack
9. San Antonio's Monday rainfall sets record
8. San Antonio U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro calls on Biden to federalize Texas National Guard
7. Texas faces dangerously low water supplies as experts brace for another hot summer
6. San Antonio Report staff walks off job after layoff of audience editor
5. Internet sleuth accuses San Antonio police of corruption, prompts rebuke from chief
4. Texas-bound flight returns to gate due to farting passenger
3. DeLorean deal shows the need to develop San Antonio's economy instead of chasing pipe dreams
2. Despite Abbott hinting he'll ignore Supreme Court order, history shows he'll ultimately cave
1. Assclown Alert: Refusing to make good on a pledge to resign with Texas DPS Chief Steve McCraw
