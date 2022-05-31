Study names San Antonio among 10 best destinations for summer travel

The personal finance blog ranked cities based on affordability, accessibility and other factors.

By on Tue, May 31, 2022 at 1:18 pm

click to enlarge Around 2.5 million people visit the Alamo annually, according to the city of San Antonio. - INSTAGRAM / OFFICIALALAMO
Instagram / officialalamo
Around 2.5 million people visit the Alamo annually, according to the city of San Antonio.
Anyone who's seen tourists mobbing the River Walk once May rolls around knows the Alamo City is a hot summer destination — and we don't just mean the scorching temperatures.

Now, a new study by WalletHub ranked the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area at No. 10 on its list of the best summer travel destinations. For its rankings, the personal finance site compared the 100 largest U.S. metros based on cost and convenience of travel, number of attractions, local costs and weather.

The SA area ranked as the list's sixth-most-affordable option when it comes to local costs. However, it landed a low score on ease of travel, possibly due to the limited number of direct, nonstop flights here.

Austin ranked fourth on the list, the only other Texas city to crack the top 10.

WalletHub's 2022 best summer travel destinations:
  1. Orlando, Florida
  2. Washington, D.C
  3. Tampa, Florida
  4. Austin
  5. Salt Lake City
  6. Los Angeles
  7. Honolulu
  8. Minneapolis
  9. Cincinnati, Ohio
  10. San Antonio
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

An 1891 home with fairy tale vibes in San Antonio's Lavaca neighborhood is on the market

A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area
This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail

This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail
A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market

A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market
A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

News Slideshows

An 1891 home with fairy tale vibes in San Antonio's Lavaca neighborhood is on the market

A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area
This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail

This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail
A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market

A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market
A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

News Slideshows

An 1891 home with fairy tale vibes in San Antonio's Lavaca neighborhood is on the market

A colorful 1891 home with a storybook feel is on the market in San Antonio's Lavaca area
This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail

This ranch near San Antonio comes with a horse racetrack and an 1800s-style saloon and jail
A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market

A beautifully restored 1928 home in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has hit the market
A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

A historic home for sale in San Antonio has Mexican hand-painted tile and a solarium

Trending

Investors bought nearly half of the homes for sale in Bexar County last year, according to report

By Michael Karlis

Institutional investors weren't just buying lots of homes in the San Antonio area. Texas had the highest statewide total for such sales last year.

Abbott blames 'mental health' for Uvalde shooting after cutting $211 million from mental health agency

By Sanford Nowlin

Beto O'Rourke directly confronts Gov. Greg Abbott at a press conference last week.

Gov. Greg Abbott greeted with boos as he visits Uvalde school memorial on Sunday

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott approaches the memorial in front of Robb Elementary School as the gathered crowd boos.

San Antonio's housing market overvalued by more than 30%, according to university report

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio's housing market overvalued by more than 30%, according to university report

Also in News

Assclown Alert: Spreading unfounded hate after the Uvalde shooting with Rep. Paul Gosar

By Sanford Nowlin

Assclown Alert: Spreading unfounded hate after the Uvalde shooting with Rep. Paul Gosar

Texas ranks 34th among states in gun-safety laws, lacks 'foundational' rules, study finds

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Get Abbott poses with a weapon during a gun-store photo op.

After another mass shooting, Texas Democrats again push for gun control measures

By James Barragán and Zach Despart, The Texas Tribune

Texas Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke spoke Friday on stage at a protest of the NRA's convention in Houston.

Abbott blames 'mental health' for Uvalde shooting after cutting $211 million from mental health agency

By Sanford Nowlin

Beto O'Rourke directly confronts Gov. Greg Abbott at a press conference last week.
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us