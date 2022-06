Study names San Antonio among 10 best destinations for summer travel

click to enlarge Instagram / officialalamo Around 2.5 million people visit the Alamo annually, according to the city of San Antonio.

Orlando, Florida Washington, D.C Tampa, Florida Austin Salt Lake City Los Angeles Honolulu Minneapolis Cincinnati, Ohio San Antonio

Anyone who's seen tourists mobbing the River Walk once May rolls around knows the Alamo City is a hot summer destination — and we don't just mean the scorching temperatures.Now, a new study by WalletHub ranked the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area at No. 10 on its list of the best summer travel destinations. For its rankings, the personal finance site compared the 100 largest U.S. metros based on cost and convenience of travel, number of attractions, local costs and weather.The SA area ranked as the list's sixth-most-affordable option when it comes to local costs. However, it landed a low score on ease of travel, possibly due to the limited number of direct, nonstop flights here.Austin ranked fourth on the list, the only other Texas city to crack the top 10.WalletHub's 2022 best summer travel destinations: