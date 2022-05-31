Study names San Antonio among 10 best destinations for summer travel

Now, a new study by WalletHub ranked the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area at No. 10 on its list of the best summer travel destinations. For its rankings, the personal finance site compared the 100 largest U.S. metros based on cost and convenience of travel, number of attractions, local costs and weather.
The SA area ranked as the list's sixth-most-affordable option when it comes to local costs. However, it landed a low score on ease of travel, possibly due to the limited number of direct, nonstop flights here.
Austin ranked fourth on the list, the only other Texas city to crack the top 10.
WalletHub's 2022 best summer travel destinations:
- Orlando, Florida
- Washington, D.C
- Tampa, Florida
- Austin
- Salt Lake City
- Los Angeles
- Honolulu
- Minneapolis
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- San Antonio