Study ranks San Antonio among top 10 best cities in which to retire

San Antonio ranked as 2023's No. 6 city for retirees in a new ranking by real estate rental platform Zumper. It was one of just two Texas cities to make the top 10; El Paso landed at No. 10.
“No state income tax or state-level taxes on Social Security retirement benefits, pension income or retirement account income makes Texas a particularly attractive state for retirees,” the report said. “Current residents seem to agree, as 69% of renters aged 24 and above rated San Antonio as a satisfactory place to live.”
Zumper also mentioned San Antonio’s wealth of world-class healthcare providers and year-round sunshine as draws for people in their golden years.
Meanwhile, Zumper named Newark, New Jersey the nation's worst place to retire.
