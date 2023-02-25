Study ranks San Antonio among top 10 best cities in which to retire

San Antonio received high marks for its world-class healthcare options and warm weather.

By on Sat, Feb 25, 2023 at 10:13 am

San Antonio was ranked the nation's No. 6 city for people to live in during their golden years.
Courtesy of sanantonio.uli.org
San Antonio was ranked the nation's No. 6 city for people to live in during their golden years.
Despite the Alamo City's rising home prices and rapidly changing urban landscape, a new study suggests it hasn't lost its luster as a retirement mecca.

San Antonio ranked as 2023's No. 6 city for retirees in a  new ranking by real estate rental platform Zumper. It was one of just two Texas cities to make the top 10; El Paso landed at No. 10.

“No state income tax or state-level taxes on Social Security retirement benefits, pension income or retirement account income makes Texas a particularly attractive state for retirees,” the report said. “Current residents seem to agree, as 69% of renters aged 24 and above rated San Antonio as a satisfactory place to live.”

Zumper also mentioned San Antonio’s wealth of world-class healthcare providers and year-round sunshine as draws for people in their golden years.
Nationally, Columbus, Ohio, took the top spot due to its affordable luxury accommodations and outdoor recreation options, followed by Louisville, Kentucky, and Spokane, Washington.

Meanwhile, Zumper named Newark, New Jersey the nation's worst place to retire.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

