Study ranks San Antonio as one of the best places for homebuyers to get the most for their money

With median rent reaching $1,400 a month and the average price of a home at nearly $400,000, San Antonio might be affordable – just not for many who live here.

By on Fri, Aug 26, 2022 at 10:11 am

click to enlarge San Antonio was named the No.5 city where home buyers get the "most bang for buck," and the No. 10 most affordable city for remote workers. - In Your Eyes Photography
In Your Eyes Photography
San Antonio was named the No.5 city where home buyers get the "most bang for buck," and the No. 10 most affordable city for remote workers.
Although fast-rising prices may lead locals to disagree, a new study ranks San Antonio as the No. 5 U.S. metro where homebuyers get the most bang for their buck.

For the study, residential real estate platform Home Bay analyzed the median price per square foot for new single-family homes in the 50 largest U.S. metro areas. Researchers then ranked markets based on whether the median price per square foot was less than $200 and whether the median square footage of a single-family home was greater than 1,900 square feet.

San Antonio met both criteria. Homes here cost a median of $172 per square foot, and they're also 2,036 square feet on average, according to the report.

Memphis came in as the No.1 city where homebuyers get the most for their money, followed by Indianapolis and Houston, respectively. Dallas also made the Top 10, landing at No. 8.

A recent study by online buying guide Consumer Affairs also named the Alamo City as the No.10 most affordable city for remote workers. That analysis ranked cities on how much residents spent monthly on housing, including mortgages and rent costs.

Even so, long-time San Antonio residents may beg to differ with studies citing the city's abundance of affordable housing.

With the median asking price for a rental now topping $1,400 monthly and the average asking price for a single-family home hovering around $390,000, the Alamo City might be affordable for some people, just not many who live here.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio home for sale comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond
Former San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge's one-time home is back on the market

Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's former San Antonio home is back on the market
The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

News Slideshows

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio home for sale comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond
Former San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge's one-time home is back on the market

Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's former San Antonio home is back on the market
The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

News Slideshows

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio home for sale comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond
Former San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge's one-time home is back on the market

Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's former San Antonio home is back on the market
The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

The niece of legendary San Antonio businessman Tom Slick is selling her estate for $3.4 million

Trending

Texas woman arrested on charges that she hit, threatened group of people for having Indian accents

By Michael Karlis

The woman can be seen reaching into her bag before threatening to shoot one of the people filming her tirade.

Lady Gaga says she hopes state will 'go blue' during Texas concert

By Michael Karlis

Lady Gaga performing at Arena Birmingham as part of a 2018 tour.

Family of missing San Antonio girl no longer believe she is still in Texas

By Michael Karlis

Lina Khil was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket, and black shoes the evening she went missing from a playground on the Northwest side on Dec. 20, 2021.

Florida activist donating 'In God We Trust' signs written in Arabic to Texas schools

By Michael Karlis

Chaz Stevens, an advocate for the separation of church and state, has already ordered 50 signs similar to the one above to donate to public schools in Texas.

Also in News

Texas woman arrested on charges that she hit, threatened group of people for having Indian accents

By Michael Karlis

The woman can be seen reaching into her bag before threatening to shoot one of the people filming her tirade.

Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Police form a line to prevent protesters from walking down Third Street at a rally for abortion rights in Austin on June 26.

Biden administration can’t force Texas hospitals to provide emergency abortions, judge rules

By Jayme Lozano, The Texas Tribune

Demonstrators hold signs during a San Antonio protest against the overturning of Roe v. Wade. On Tuesday, a federal judge in Texas said the Biden administration can't force hospitals here to perform emergency abortions.

Florida activist donating 'In God We Trust' signs written in Arabic to Texas schools

By Michael Karlis

Chaz Stevens, an advocate for the separation of church and state, has already ordered 50 signs similar to the one above to donate to public schools in Texas.
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us