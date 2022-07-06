Study ranks Texas as the No. 3 best state for a summer road trip

Photo Courtesy of Stars and Stripes Drive-In Theater
Texas scored well in the number of attractions the state has to offer, but low when it came to safety, according to WalletHub.
During the dog days of summer, there’s nothing better than a road trip to get out of the sweltering city. Lucky for San Antonians, we don't have go far to have a good one according to a new study.
A recent WalletHub report
ranked Texas as the third-best state for road tripping.
According to the online personal finance blog, Texas only lagged New York and Minnesota, respectively, as the ideal state to take a road trip. Researchers scored states based on the cost of gas and lodging, safety and roadside activities. They averaged the metrics to give each state a total score.
Texas scored well with activities, coming in at No. 4 thanks to its nightlife options, scenic byways and attractions such as zoos and botanical gardens. It also scored high for affordability, with the state boasting low fuel costs and having the second-cheapest three-star hotel rooms on average.
But the Lone Star State got dinged for its comparably high crime rate, which put it 12th from the bottom in terms of safety.
