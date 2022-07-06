TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Study ranks Texas as the No. 3 best state for a summer road trip

The Lone Star State's number of attractions and low costs helped it land near the top.

By on Wed, Jul 6, 2022 at 6:03 pm

Texas scored well in the number of attractions the state has to offer, but low when it came to safety, according to WalletHub. - PHOTO COURTESY OF STARS AND STRIPES DRIVE-IN THEATER
Photo Courtesy of Stars and Stripes Drive-In Theater
Texas scored well in the number of attractions the state has to offer, but low when it came to safety, according to WalletHub.
During the dog days of summer, there’s nothing better than a road trip to get out of the sweltering city. Lucky for San Antonians, we don't have go far to have a good one according to a new study.

A recent WalletHub report ranked Texas as the third-best state for road tripping.

According to the online personal finance blog, Texas only lagged New York and Minnesota, respectively, as the ideal state to take a road trip. Researchers scored states based on the cost of gas and lodging, safety and roadside activities. They averaged the metrics to give each state a total score.

Texas scored well with activities, coming in at No. 4 thanks to its nightlife options, scenic byways and attractions such as zoos and botanical gardens. It also scored high for affordability, with the state boasting low fuel costs and having the second-cheapest three-star hotel rooms on average.

But the Lone Star State got dinged for its comparably high crime rate,  which put it 12th from the bottom in terms of safety.

News Slideshows

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale
Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

