Study: San Antonio-area teachers among nation's highest paid

Educators in the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro take home $64,931 on average after taxes and adjusted for the cost of living.

By on Thu, Dec 21, 2023 at 3:06 pm

click to enlarge Five Texas metros landed on the study's top 10 list. - Unsplash / CDC
Unsplash / CDC
Five Texas metros landed on the study's top 10 list.
San Antonio-area teachers are some of the highest paid in the United States, according to a study published earlier this month by finance blog MoneyGeek.

Researchers analyzed 178 U.S. metros, comparing the real salaries of teachers and adjusting those for their respective area's cost of living.

The San Antonio-New Braunfels metro came in at No. 5, according to the analysis, which shows that teachers here take home $76,777 or $58,396 after taxes. Teachers here take home $64,031 annually after taxes when adjusted for South Texas’ low cost of living, the study shows.

Four other Texas metros also made the top 10 on MoneyGeek’s report. The McAllen ranked as the place with the highest teacher salaries on average. Educators there earn $68,271 after taxes when adjusted to the cost of living. El Paso’s metro area came in at No. 2 at $65,260, while the Houston ($65,198) and Austin ($61,973) metro areas ranked at No. 4 and No. 6 , respectively.

