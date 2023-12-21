Study: San Antonio-area teachers among nation's highest paid

click to enlarge
Unsplash / CDC
Five Texas metros landed on the study's top 10 list.
San Antonio-area teachers are some of the highest paid in the United States, according to a study published earlier this month
by finance blog MoneyGeek.
Researchers analyzed 178 U.S. metros, comparing the real salaries of teachers and adjusting those for their respective area's cost of living.
The San Antonio-New Braunfels metro came in at No. 5, according to the analysis, which shows that teachers here take home $76,777 or $58,396 after taxes. Teachers here take home $64,031 annually after taxes when adjusted for South Texas’ low cost of living, the study shows.
Four other Texas metros also made the top 10 on MoneyGeek’s report. The McAllen ranked as the place with the highest teacher salaries on average. Educators there earn $68,271 after taxes when adjusted to the cost of living. El Paso’s metro area came in at No. 2 at $65,260, while the Houston ($65,198) and Austin ($61,973) metro areas ranked at No. 4 and No. 6 , respectively.
