Study: San Antonio ranks in the top 5 U.S. cities for bargain hunters

San Antonio's access to consignment shops, flea markets and specialty reuse stores contributed to its high ranking.

By on Sat, Aug 19, 2023 at 9:17 am

click to enlarge A variety of paintings, antiques and oddities sit inside San Antonio artist Paco Felici's gallery. The space opens monthly for people to sift through and purchase objects. - Brandon Rodriguez
Brandon Rodriguez
A variety of paintings, antiques and oddities sit inside San Antonio artist Paco Felici's gallery. The space opens monthly for people to sift through and purchase objects.
With its abundance of thrift and resale shops, San Antonio ranks as one of the best cities in the U.S. for bargain hunting, according to a new study.

The Alamo City landed at No. 4 on the list, conducted by lawn care company Lawn Love, putting it in the company of fashionable cities including New York (No. 1), Los Angeles (No. 2), and Houston (No. 3).

To get the rankings, researchers analyzed 200 U.S. cities and assigned weights to factors such as general access to bargains, clothing, antiques and furniture. San Antonio's access to consignment shops, flea markets and specialty reuse stores also contributed significantly to its high ranking, researchers said.

San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and Houston were the only cities in the top 10 for the story's second consecutive year. Houston, in particular, stood out for having the most Habitat for Humanity ReStores and the nation's second-highest number of thrift stores.

