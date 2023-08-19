Study: San Antonio ranks in the top 5 U.S. cities for bargain hunters

The Alamo City landed at No. 4 on the list, conducted by lawn care company Lawn Love, putting it in the company of fashionable cities including New York (No. 1), Los Angeles (No. 2), and Houston (No. 3).
To get the rankings, researchers analyzed 200 U.S. cities and assigned weights to factors such as general access to bargains, clothing, antiques and furniture. San Antonio's access to consignment shops, flea markets and specialty reuse stores also contributed significantly to its high ranking, researchers said.
San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and Houston were the only cities in the top 10 for the story's second consecutive year. Houston, in particular, stood out for having the most Habitat for Humanity ReStores and the nation's second-highest number of thrift stores.
