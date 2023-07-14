Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Study: San Antonio remains among top U.S. cities people are moving to

In total, three Texas cities made the list. Austin did not.

By on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 at 9:22 am

The cities with the most people leaving were Los Angeles, followed by the San Francisco area and Chicago.
Pexels / RODNAE Productions
The cities with the most people leaving were Los Angeles, followed by the San Francisco area and Chicago.
If San Antonio is feeling more crowded due to an influx of newcomers, brace yourself: more are on the way. and more people are on the way,

San Antonio is the United States' No. 14 relocation destination, according to a recent study by storage and moving company PODS. In total, three Texas cities, including Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, made the company's top 15.

Interestingly, Austin — once a relocation hotspot — didn't make the list.

PODS analyzed its consumer movements, collecting data on where customers were moving to and from to compile its list.

Top 15 cities where people are moving to in 2023, according to PODS.

The South Carolina resort town of Myrtle Beach took the top spot on the PODS list, followed by Sarasota and Orlando, both in Florida.

“Economics appears to be the largest factor influencing consumers' decisions to move, with low tax rates, warmer weather and more affordable housing prices being the main motivators behind consumer choices,” the report said.

One significant difference in consumer trends between this year and last is a dwindling emphasis on remote work, the study also notes.

Cities with higher crime rates, turbulent weather and higher costs of living continued to tally populations declines, with the biggest losers being Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay area and Chicago, according to the PODS data.

