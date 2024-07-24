WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Study: San Antonio's Aquatica among the 10 best U.S. amusement parks

San Antonio's Aquatica was the only amusement park in Texas to make the top 10.

By on Wed, Jul 24, 2024 at 9:18 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Aquatica's attractions include Ihu's Breakaway Falls, the tallest drop slide in Texas and Stingray Falls. - Photo via Instagram / letsbefrankee
Photo via Instagram / letsbefrankee
Aquatica's attractions include Ihu's Breakaway Falls, the tallest drop slide in Texas and Stingray Falls.
SeaWorld San Antonio's Aquatica waterpark is the eighth-best amusement park in the United States, according to a study conducted by social casino website Hello Millions.

Researchers for the site analyzed seven factors at over 500 U.S. amusement parks to create the list, including Google reviews, Trip Advisor ratings, Yelp ratings and TikTok posts with relevant hashtags.

Aquatica San Antonio beat out Dollywood's Splash Country and SeaWorld San Diego in the rankings, and it was the only amusement park in Texas to make the top 10. The nation's top three, in respective order, are Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio; SeaWorld Orlando; and Kings Island in Mason, Ohio, according to the report.

One caveat, however: Hello Millions' analysis does not include the Disney or Universal parks.

"These findings highlight some of the many amusement and water parks across America that are often in the shadow of Disney or Universal parks," Hello Mission's Joerg Nottebaum said in a statement. "These parks listed in this study offer different themes and atmospheres that can provide a unique experience compared to Disney or Universal."

Aquatica San Antonio's attractions include Ihu's Breakaway Falls, the tallest drop slide in Texas, and Stingray Falls, an inflatable boat ride through a stingray aquarium.

Aquatica San Antonio is at 10500 SeaWorld Drive.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Texas A&M University grads are the most attractive in Texas, study finds

By Michael Karlis

Texas A&M also was ranked the No. 4 "cultiest college" by scholarship-resource service BrokeScholar.

President Joe Biden visiting Texas next week for 60th anniversary of Civil Rights Act

By Michael Karlis

President Joe Biden will speak Monday at the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library at the University of Texas at Austin.

Nearly 1,000 San Antonio residents without power Tuesday after heavy rainfall

By Michael Karlis

CPS officials were unavailable for immediate comment on the cause of the outages.

San Antonio's public housing authority lands six-figure federal grant to improve security

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Tenants Union organizers speak to reporters last year about the lack of security at Opportunity Home apartments.

Allred and Texas Dems bundle resources across the ballot

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Rep Colin Allred, D-Dallas, who is seaking a seat in the U.S. Senate, at a campaign kickoff hosted by the Travis County Democratic Party on July 21, 2024, in Austin.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz hit with another ethics complaint over his podcast deal

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks during an event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.

President Joe Biden visiting Texas next week for 60th anniversary of Civil Rights Act

By Michael Karlis

President Joe Biden will speak Monday at the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library at the University of Texas at Austin.

Texas A&M University grads are the most attractive in Texas, study finds

By Michael Karlis

Texas A&M also was ranked the No. 4 "cultiest college" by scholarship-resource service BrokeScholar.
More

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us