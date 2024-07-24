Study: San Antonio's Aquatica among the 10 best U.S. amusement parks

click to enlarge Photo via Instagram / letsbefrankee Aquatica's attractions include Ihu's Breakaway Falls, the tallest drop slide in Texas and Stingray Falls.

SeaWorld San Antonio's Aquatica waterpark is the eighth-best amusement park in the United States, according to a study conducted by social casino website Hello Millions.Researchers for the site analyzed seven factors at over 500 U.S. amusement parks to create the list, including Google reviews, Trip Advisor ratings, Yelp ratings and TikTok posts with relevant hashtags.nation'sOne caveat, however: Hello Millions' analysis does not include the Disney or Universal parks."These findings highlight some of the many amusement and water parks across America that are often in the shadow of Disney or Universal parks," Hello Mission's Joerg Nottebaum said in a statement. "These parks listed in this study offer different themes and atmospheres that can provide a unique experience compared to Disney or Universal."Aquatica San Antonio's attractions include Ihu's Breakaway Falls, the tallest drop slide in Texas, and Stingray Falls, an inflatable boat ride through a stingray aquarium.Aquatica San Antonio is at 10500 SeaWorld Drive.