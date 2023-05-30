Study: San Antonio's underutilized public land could provide millions of pounds of food annually

click to enlarge Facebook / LocalSprout Food Hub Jess Rivera helps build a garden in front of Little Death Wine Bar.





The study is the result of a year-long collaboration between Stanford's Natural Capital Project (NatCap), the Food Policy Council of San Antonio and three San Antonio city departments. Scientists examined the impact of two types of urban agriculture on city land: urban farming and the creation of food forests.



If the city were to coordinate urban farming on its underutilized public land — something that would involve planting and rotating seasonal crops — it could annually produce 926 million pounds of food, according to the study. With a dollar value of $1.17 billion, those crops would feed 1.27 million households.



If the same underutilized land was used to create food forests — a type of agriculture in which perennial crops like fruits and nuts are planted in layers resembling a natural ecosystem — it would yield 192 million pounds of food annually, the report shows. That would be enough to feed nearly 314,000 households.



Mitch Hagney, owner of San Antonio-based LocalSprout Food Hub and a Food Policy Council of San Antonio board member, presented the study's findings to city council's Community Health and Equity Committee last Thursday.



Hagney played a key role in establishing San Antonio's first food forest, Tamōx Talōm Community Food Forest. The project is a partnership between the Food Policy Council, San Antonio's Office of Innovation and Bexar County's Parks and Recreation Department.



