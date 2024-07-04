SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

Study: Seniors can retire in San Antonio for less than $50,000 a year

Retirees only need an additional $1,498 monthly after social security to afford to to live here, according to the analysis.

By on Thu, Jul 4, 2024 at 9:00 am

click to enlarge San Antonio's Alamo is just one of several affordable attractions that makes the Alamo City an attractive place to retire. - Shutterstock / EndeavorMoorePhotography
Shutterstock / EndeavorMoorePhotography
San Antonio's Alamo is just one of several affordable attractions that makes the Alamo City an attractive place to retire.
Those looking to retire on a budget may want to look no further than San Antonio, according to a new study by personal finance website GoBankingRates.

After running numbers, GoBankingRates researchers determined that seniors can retire on a little more than $47,000 annually in the Alamo City, making the nation's No. 27 best place to retire.

“Housing costs are almost 25% less than the national average, at $14,248.36 per year,” the study said. “The city also provides a wealth of opportunities to go exploring and great weather to explore in, making it one of the most affordable cities for active retirees.”

Indeed, retirees will only need an additional $1,498 monthly after social security to afford to to live out their golden years here, according to GoBankingRates. That could be why 13% of San Antonio’s 1.4 million people residents are over the age of 65.

The only other Texas city to beat out San Antonio on GoBankRate’s list was Lubbock, which ranked as the fifth-cheapest spot to retire. Folks would only need $42,000 annually to retire there.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

