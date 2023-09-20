BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Study: Texas among most diverse U.S. states

While the Lone Star State ranked high in many types of diversity, it landed near the bottom for political diversity.

By on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 at 11:59 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge In 2022, non-white Hispanics officially became the plurality in Texas, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. - Shutterstock / Trong Nguyen
Shutterstock / Trong Nguyen
In 2022, non-white Hispanics officially became the plurality in Texas, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
From Big Bend in the west to bayous in the east, Texas is a place of diverse landscapes. In addition to its varied scenery, the state also boasts one of the nation's most diverse populations, according to a new study.

Indeed, the Lone Star State is the second-ranked state for diversity, falling only behind California, in the analysis conducted by financial site WalletHub.

WalletHub looked at more than state populations' racial makeup to create the rankings, however. Researchers compared states across six key categories: socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household, religious and political diversity.

Texas had the nation's third-highest religious diversity, and it also ranked No. 6 for cultural diversity and No. 9 for socioeconomic diversity. However, the state was below average in both household diversity (No. 28) and political diversity (No. 39).

In 2022, non-white Hispanics officially became the plurality in Texas, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The U.S. will no longer have a single ethnic majority by 2045, WalletHub wrote, citing federal projections.

The 10 Most Diverse States in the U.S., according to WalletHub are:
  1. California
  2. Texas
  3. Hawaii
  4. New Jersey
  5. Florida
  6. New Mexico
  7. Nevada
  8. New York
  9. Maryland
  10. Arizona
West Virginia was ranked as the least-diverse state, followed by Maine and New Hampshire.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Bexar County deputy arrested after leaving 2-month-old baby in vehicle for 3 hours, officials say

By Sanford Nowlin

Bexar County Deputy Antonio Almaraz's bond was set at $80,000, authorities said.

Texas prisoners are going hungry, posting TikToks during statewide lockdown

By Michael Karlis

Citing a rise in drug-related homicides, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice put its 104 prisons under lockdown on Sept. 6.

Gov. Greg Abbott says he's calling an October special legislative session on school vouchers

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott shows he's serious during San Antonio appearance earlier this year to push his voucher plan.

Judge dismisses intellectual-property suit against San Antonio's DeLorean Motors

By Michael Karlis

In February, San Antonio-based DeLorean cut the number of initial reservation spots for its Alpha5 model from 9,251 to 4,000 due to supply chain bottlenecks, as reported by Barron's.

Also in News

Four San Antonio-area state parks will offer prime view of solar eclipse

By Brandon Rodriguez

San Antonio is located in the path of totality for two solar eclipses.

Bad Takes: Recent shootings of San Antonio cops should be wake-up call about guns

By Kevin Sánchez

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales addresses the crowd at a recent public safety forum attended by SAPD Chief William McManus.

Judge dismisses intellectual-property suit against San Antonio's DeLorean Motors

By Michael Karlis

In February, San Antonio-based DeLorean cut the number of initial reservation spots for its Alpha5 model from 9,251 to 4,000 due to supply chain bottlenecks, as reported by Barron's.

Assclown Alert: Putting bias on full display with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

By Sanford Nowlin

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Would you trust a man who actually picked out and paid for that shirt?
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us