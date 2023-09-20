Study: Texas among most diverse U.S. states

Indeed, the Lone Star State is the second-ranked state for diversity, falling only behind California, in the analysis conducted by financial site WalletHub.
WalletHub looked at more than state populations' racial makeup to create the rankings, however. Researchers compared states across six key categories: socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household, religious and political diversity.
Texas had the nation's third-highest religious diversity, and it also ranked No. 6 for cultural diversity and No. 9 for socioeconomic diversity. However, the state was below average in both household diversity (No. 28) and political diversity (No. 39).
In 2022, non-white Hispanics officially became the plurality in Texas, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The U.S. will no longer have a single ethnic majority by 2045, WalletHub wrote, citing federal projections.
The 10 Most Diverse States in the U.S., according to WalletHub are:
- California
- Texas
- Hawaii
- New Jersey
- Florida
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- New York
- Maryland
- Arizona
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed