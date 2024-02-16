FLAVOR (5/9) FLASH SALE HAPPENING NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Study: Texas has nation's seventh-most expensive groceries

Dallas and Houston were also among the priciest cities for panty items.

By on Fri, Feb 16, 2024 at 11:47 am

On average, Texans spend $286.19 on weekly groceries. The national average is $270.21, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Shutterstock / wavebreakmedia
On average, Texans spend $286.19 on weekly groceries. The national average is $270.21, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Although Texas leaders frequently trumpet the state's affordability, its residents spend more money on groceries than both the national average and people in most other states, according to a new study from financial-advice service HelpAdvisor.

On average, Texans spend $286.19 weekly filling their pantries, meaning it ranks as the state with the seventh-highest grocery bills. That total is also considerably higher than the national average, which came out to $270.21.

HelpAdvisor complied its study using the latest data from the U.S Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey, which polled consumers nationwide last October. The bureau launched the survey to monitor how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected U.S. residents' personal finances.

In HelpAdvisor's study, Dallas and Houston both ranked among the cities where groceries cost the most. Folks in those cities pay a weekly average of $302.65 and $282.21, respectively. The study only ranked the 14 most expensive cities, and San Antonio didn't make that list.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, California turned out to be the state with the most expensive groceries. Families there spend an average of $297.72 weekly.

Miami ranked the U.S. city with the priciest groceries. Consumers there spend an average of $327.89 per week.

