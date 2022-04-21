Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Suit accuses San Antonio's USAA of charging excessive insurance premiums during pandemic

The plaintiff's attorneys seek to certify the suit as a class action.

By on Thu, Apr 21, 2022 at 10:26 am

A federal lawsuit accuses the San Antonio-based insurer of charging "excessive, unfair premiums." - TWITTER / USAA
Twitter / USAA
A federal lawsuit accuses the San Antonio-based insurer of charging "excessive, unfair premiums."
A member of San Antonio-based USAA has sued the insurance and financial services giant, alleging that it charged excessive premiums during a two-year stretch when COVID-19 lockdowns forced customers to cut back on their driving.

The plaintiff in the federal lawsuit, Philip Johnson of Bonita, California, maintains USAA incurred fewer claims as people drove less and should have passed on additional savings to members. Johnson's attorneys seek to certify the complaint as a  class-action suit.

In an emailed statement, USAA said it passed along "appropriate" auto policy dividends and credits, along with other financial relief efforts during the pandemic. USAA also noted that a December 2020 study by consumer group U.S. PIRG found that the insurer provided "better relief" than its competitors in multiple states, including California.

"We remain committed, as we have been for nearly 100 years, to providing highly competitive products and exceptional service to military members and their families," USAA officials added in a statement.

Johnson's petition asks the court to declare USAA's handling of its credit program during the pandemic illegal and to make the company compensate members for "excessive, unfair premiums" they were charged.

"USAA’s dividend and premium credit program was inadequate to compensate its customers for overpayments resulting from COVID-19," the filing alleges. "The program applied only a 20% dividend to policyholders spanning three months starting in March 2020. And although USAA reports that it offered an additional dividend and smaller premium credits later in 2020 and 2021, these amounts were still insufficient."

The lawsuit comes a month after U.S. banking regulators slapped USAA's banking subsidiary, USAA Federal Savings Bank, with a $140 million fine, alleging it failed to adequately monitor for potential money-laundering activity.

Federal regulators have also penalized USAA Federal Savings Bank two other times since 2019 over alleged breaches of banking laws.

In 2020, the feds fined the institution $85 million for violations of federal rules that it said constitute a "pattern of misconduct." The prior year, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered the bank to pay a combined $15.5 million in penalties and restitution over allegations that it skirted banking laws.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall
The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale
A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill

A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill
San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson is selling his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall
The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale
A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill

A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill
San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson is selling his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall
The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale
A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill

A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill
San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson is selling his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

Trending

San Antonio police investigating alleged child sex crime at local charter school

By Michael Karlis

Brooks Academies of Texas Superintendent Lisa Freeman Schutz confirmed in a media statement that police are investigating the matter.

San Antonio-based tech company says it can speed up homeowners' ability to protest property taxes

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio-headquartered PropertyAxe LLC was created to help people protest their property tax valuations.

Three San Antonio residents make Forbes' annual billionaires list

By Michael Karlis

Three San Antonio residents make Forbes' annual billionaires list

Game wardens find 381 shark fins at San Antonio restaurant, start criminal investigation

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Game Warden Kevin Winters and his partner Kathleen Kathleen Stuman display the shark fins and meat confiscated as evidence from a San Antonio seafood restaurant. Their K-9 assistant Bailey helped identify the contraband.

Also in News

GOP megadonor Steven Hotze charged after a bogus election fraud scheme led a former cop to threaten a repairman

By Zach Despart, The Texas Tribune

Dr. Steven Hotze hired more than a dozen private investigators to look for election fraud in Harris County in 2020.

Former state Sen. Wendy Davis challenges Texas abortion law in court

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Former state Sen. Wendy Davis attends a 2019 rally hosted by abortion advocates in protest of abortion bans that were proposed across the country.

Gov. Greg Abbott's slowdown of trucks at Texas border cost U.S. economy $9 billion, economist says

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott's 10-day slowdown of commercial border crossings has racked up a substantial price tag, according to one Texas economist.

Analysis: Texas’ new standard is abortions for those who can afford to leave Texas

By Ross Ramsey, The Texas Tribune

Women protest Texas' near-complete ban on abortion during a march in San Antonio last year.
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us