Survey: 37% of U.S. couples feel stressed when discussing finances

Only about 16% of couples surveyed feel they’re financially compatible with their spouse.
They say money can't buy love, but new data suggests having more of it can help stave off arguments about financial compatibility.
A recent survey from online financial resource site Retireguide
finds that about 37% of married individuals feel stressed when discussing finances with their partner. What’s more, only about 16% feel they’re financially compatible with their spouse.
To better understand the current state of financial compatibility between partners, researchers surveyed 738 married couples about their attitudes toward money. They found that 13% of couples argue about money on a weekly or daily basis.
Interestingly, young adults were the most likely to report feeling comfortable discussing finances with their partners — 45% reported that was the case. On the other hand, those 45-60 were more likely to feel angry and stressed about discussing finances with their partners.
Somewhat unsurprisingly, those with higher household incomes — about 75% of those making $100,000 or more — agreed that they were financially compatible with their partner.
