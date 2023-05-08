Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Survey: 37% of U.S. couples feel stressed when discussing finances

Only about 16% of couples surveyed feel they’re financially compatible with their spouse.

By on Mon, May 8, 2023 at 4:56 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Only about 16% of couples surveyed feel they’re financially compatible with their spouse. - Pexels / Mikhail Nilov
Pexels / Mikhail Nilov
Only about 16% of couples surveyed feel they’re financially compatible with their spouse.
They say money can't buy love, but new data suggests having more of it can help stave off arguments about financial compatibility.

A recent survey from online financial resource site Retireguide finds that about 37% of married individuals feel stressed when discussing finances with their partner. What’s more, only about 16% feel they’re financially compatible with their spouse.

To better understand the current state of financial compatibility between partners, researchers surveyed 738 married couples about their attitudes toward money. They found that 13% of couples argue about money on a weekly or daily basis.

Interestingly, young adults were the most likely to report feeling comfortable discussing finances with their partners — 45% reported that was the case. On the other hand, those 45-60 were more likely to feel angry and stressed about discussing finances with their partners.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, those with higher household incomes  — about 75% of those making $100,000 or more — agreed that they were financially compatible with their partner.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more National News articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio voters overwhelmingly reject Proposition A

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio voters overwhelmingly reject Proposition A

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, most council incumbents cruise to easy victory in election

By Sanford Nowlin

Mayor Ron Nirenberg hugs his family as he begins his victory address Saturday night.

'A special place in Hell': Dems and gun reformers push back at GOP rhetoric after North Texas shooting

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offer thoughts and/or prayers during a service in the North Texas town of Allen.

The Kendall Batchelor Trial: Class, coverups and consequences in the Texas Hill Country

By Michael Karlis

The intoxication manslaughter trial of Kendall Batchelor is set to begin in Kendall County on May 15.

Also in News

Lawyer in Kendall Batchelor trial files for last-minute venue change, citing 'negative' press coverage

By Michael Karlis

Kendall Batchelor (left) is the daughter of San Antonio businessman Ken Batchelor, who once operated Ken Batchelor Cadillac.

State Rep. Bryan Slaton resigns ahead of expulsion vote over inappropriate relationship with aide

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

State Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, sits at his desk on the House floor at the state Capitol in Austin on April 25.

Texas House committee approves bill raising purchase age for semi-automatic rifles

By Sanford Nowlin

Authorities were only able to identify the body of Maite Rodriguez, 10, who died at Robb Elementary School because of the green Converse shoes she was wearing.

Hunger-fighting group Feeding Texas calls on Congress to bolster, not cut, nutrition programs

By Brandon Rodriguez

A line of cars wait to receive food from the San Antonio Food Bank
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us