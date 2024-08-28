Survey names New Braunfels and Fredericksburg among Texas' best make-out spots

Or so says a new survey ranking the nation's top make-out spots. To compile the list, website DatingNews.com asked 3,000 couples from across the country to recommend the ultimate spots for getting frisky — based on their own experiences, of course.
Overall, Lone Star State landmarks didn't rank high on the list, which was dominated by sites with stunning scenery. Hawaii's Hana Highway, Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Colorado's Pike's Peak Highway grabbed the top three spots, respectively, for example.
Indeed, only three Texas sites landed in the top 150, two of which being about an hour drive north of San Antonio.
River Road in New Braunfels claimed No. 74 on the list thanks to its "serene" views of the Guadalupe River along with "cypress trees and rolling hills."
Meanwhile, Fredericksburg's Willow City Loop — known for "stunning views of the Texas Hill Country, including wildflowers, rolling hills and ranches" — landed at No. 139.
At No. 51 overall, Big Ben National Park took the top spot at the most romantic spot in Texas, where its "unique and expansive scenery creates a perfect romantic backdrop."
The more you know.
