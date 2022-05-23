Suspect accused of posing as a cop to rob San Antonio home is now in custody

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the accused robber appeared to have specifically targeted the victims.

By on Mon, May 23, 2022 at 1:40 pm

click to enlarge The suspect picked up in this camera shot is accused of robbing a home while pretending to be a police officer searching for "contraband." - FACEBOOK / BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Facebook / Bexar County Sheriff's Office
The suspect picked up in this camera shot is accused of robbing a home while pretending to be a police officer searching for "contraband."
A San Antonio man accused of robbing a West Side home while impersonating a police officer is in custody and facing a slew of charges, according to the Express-News.

Wearing a police vest and a blue ski mask, Salvatore Alfieri, 38, knocked on the door of a house on Sheep Hair Street on Friday and told a woman inside that he needed to search for "contraband," the daily reports, citing local authorities. The alleged incident occurred around 6 p.m.

Alfieri is accused of confiscating the occupants' phones once allowed inside and of taking a handgun and several thousands of dollars in cash, according to the Express-News. When the victim called the Bexar County Sheriff's Office to file a report, she was "still not completely sure," whether Alfieri was a legitimate officer, the daily reports.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told the Express-News that Alfieri had recently experienced money problems. The suspect was allegedly in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine at the time of his arrest Sunday, the paper also reports.

During a live-streamed press conference on Sunday, Salazar said robberies conducted by criminals posing as police officers are common among drug dealers and often go unreported. Although Salazar said he didn't think the victims are drug dealers, he added that Alfieri appeared to have specifically targeted the home.

Alfieri was arrested on a ride-share car two days after the incident after someone called in a tip about his location, according to the sheriff.

Alfieri faces charges including unlawful restraint, impersonating a public servant, burglary and interfering with 911 calls, the Express-News reports, citing a statement from Salazar.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This San Antonio mansion for sale is all white outside, but inside is full of eye-popping color

This San Antonio mansion for sale is all white outside, but its interior is full of eye-popping color
This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom

This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom
The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale

The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale
Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

News Slideshows

This San Antonio mansion for sale is all white outside, but inside is full of eye-popping color

This San Antonio mansion for sale is all white outside, but its interior is full of eye-popping color
This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom

This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom
The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale

The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale
Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

News Slideshows

This San Antonio mansion for sale is all white outside, but inside is full of eye-popping color

This San Antonio mansion for sale is all white outside, but its interior is full of eye-popping color
This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom

This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom
The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale

The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale
Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

Trending

Two San Antonio police officers suspended for smashing into car, failing to check on people inside

By Sanford Nowlin

Two officers suspended last month were accused of striking another car while responding to a call.

San Antonio-tied founders of Project Pollo and Aqua Boxing Glove fail to land Shark Tank deals

By Sanford Nowlin

Lucas Bradbury of Project Pollo explains the growth trajectory of his vegan restaurant chain.

Buying a used car in San Antonio can be more expensive than buying new, study says

By Michael Karlis

The three priciest used cars likely to cost more than new cars in San Antonio were Toyotas.

San Antonio releases renderings of new World Heritage Center at former Mission Drive-In theater

By Nina Rangel

The forthcoming World Heritage Center will serve as a gateway to the South Side's Spanish frontier missions.

Also in News

Judge blocks Biden administration from lifting public health order used to quickly expel migrants

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

nternational travelers presented their IDs and vaccination cards on Nov. 9, 2021, before crossing the pedestrian bridge into downtown Laredo. A Louisiana federal judge on Friday blocked the Biden administration’s efforts to lift Title 42, a federal health order that has been used to quickly deport migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Texas resumes investigations into parents of trans children, families’ lawyers confirm

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

People gathered outside the Governor’s Mansion in Austin on March 13 to protest Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive to investigate families providing gender-affirming care to their children.

Gov. Greg Abbott deletes pro-Elon Musk tweet as billionaire is accused of sexual misconduct

By Michael Karlis

Elon Musk hasn't had a great week.

The U.S. census estimates it missed more than a half-million Texans during 2020 count

By Alexa Ura, The Texas Tribune

Glenda Joe, center, encourages students to help their parents fill out the 2020 census during a Make Youth Count meeting on Feb. 15, 2020. The census, taken during a year of COVID-19 challenges, is estimated to have undercounted 559,593 residents in a post-count analysis by the U.S. Census Bureau.
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us