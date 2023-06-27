Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Sweltering Texas heat claims two lives inside Big Bend National Park

The group was hiking in extreme heat, facing temperatures as high as 119 degrees.

By on Tue, Jun 27, 2023 at 11:15 am

click to enlarge The Chisos Mountains in Big Bend National Park tower above the landscape. - Shutterstock / B. Franklin
Shutterstock / B. Franklin
The Chisos Mountains in Big Bend National Park tower above the landscape.
Over the weekend, the Texas heat proved deadly to a man and his teenage stepson hiking the Marufo Vega Trail in Big Bend National Park.

The Communications Center of Big Bend National Park received an emergency call from the trail on Friday, June 23 at around 6 p.m. after a 14-year-old became ill and fainted, according to a statement from park officials.

The group was hiking in extreme heat, facing temperatures as high as 119 degrees.

After the 14-year-old lost consciousness, the stepfather left to get help while the older brother, 21, tried to carry his brother back to the trailhead, according to Big Bend officials.

Park Rangers and U.S. Border Patrol Agents reached the scene at approximately 7:30 p.m. and found the 14-year-old dead along the trail, officials said.

After authorities initiated a search for the stepfather, 31, they located his vehicle around 8 p.m. It was crashed over an embankment at the Boquillas Overlook, according to details shared by the park.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the incident remains under investigation, officials said.

“Our entire park community sends our deep condolences to the family and great appreciation to the dedicated first responders who reached the scene under extreme conditions,” Big Bend Information Officer Tom VandenBerg said in a statement.

