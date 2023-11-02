Task force recommends consolidating Edgewood ISD schools

click to enlarge Brandon Rodriguez Eduardo Hernández, Edgewood ISD Superintendent, closes out adiscussion on recommendations to close schools.

One of Texas' most historically disadvantaged school systems is facing a tough decision that could disrupt the education of as many as 10,000 students.

San Antonio's Edgewood Independent School District is considering school closures as it grapples with decades of declining enrollment and funding challenges, school officials warned during a series of October community meetings.

Since the pandemic, the 19-school district has seen a drop in enrollment of roughly 2,000 students. Forecasters only see that number getting worse.

"It's almost a perfect storm," Edgewood Assistant Superintendent Roberto Basturo said of the declines during a Tuesday, Oct. 24 meeting that included anxious parents, teachers and students.

The gathering was the last of three town halls the inner-West Side district held to discuss a "redesign plan" to address its mounting challenges.

"This is part of an ongoing [effort] — this is not something completely new," Edgewood ISD Superintendent Eduardo Hernández told the Current. "I've been talking about changes and being more strategic with our money, using our money in ways that elevate our staff to retain [students and staff]."

Many variables are at play during the deliberations, from teacher retention to building cost, which Hernández has been trying to improve over his last five years with the district, he added.

"But I understand when the moment comes for that conversation," Hernández said. "Sometimes those things end up being tossed out, because raw emotions [take over]."

Tense meeting

After almost two hours of at times contentious community comment, Hernández stoically told the Current he doesn't take anything personally.

Even so, during the barrage of criticism from parents, Hernández kept his back turned to those speaking, an act some members of the community called "disrespectful."

During the session, attendees questioned everything from the timeline of the process to a $90,000 increase in Hernández's salary, which critics said should have gone to schools.

As they addressed district officials, some parents shed tears as they said school closures might force them to walk their children through dangerous neighborhoods to get to a new campus.

"These are difficult conversations," Hernández said to the Current. "We're affecting people's history. Bottom line. And this is more than just a physical movement. Our schools have always been the hub of communities, regardless of where you grew up."

During the meetings, Edgewood brass presented the 11 recommendations from a task force made up of teachers and parents that would restructure the district's K-12 education centers.

However, district officials said they most likely will only end up implementing a few of those suggestions, district Chief of Staff Olga Moucoulis explained.

The challenges facing Edgewood ISD are numerous and complex. During the meeting, school officials cited declining birthrates and aging populations as reasons for the dwindling enrollment. What's more, at least 59 charter schools are located within a five-mile radius of the district, according to school officials.

"It's an over-saturation of schools," assistant superintendent Basturo said. "So not only are we seeing a decline in enrollment, overall, but we also have a lot of schools that [have] just popped up in the past few years."

Tough choices

While no decisions on campus closures will be made until a board vote on Nov. 14, the plan may result in a recommendation to combine campuses and programs within the Edgewood district, according to school officials.

One of the schools slated for potential restructuring is the Edgewood Fine Arts Academy, a campus some in the crowd said has left a positive impact on its students. Task force officials want to restructure the dedicated Fine Arts Academy to be a 6th through 12th grade campus.

Andrea Mendez, a student at the Fine Arts Academy who once supported the consolidation of schools, told the crowd she has since changed her mind.

"After hearing the concerns of middle schoolers and the fine arts students, [consolidation] shouldn't be a possible thing," Mendez said. "Nobody will be comfortable. The environment will be hostile, and it wouldn't work out there," Mendez added.

Ruby Sanchez — a freshman at Edgewood Fine Arts Academy — told the crowd her parents bring her from New Braunfels daily to attend the school. Her dream is to be an actress, she added, and the academy allows her to visualize that dream.

"Now, when I came to this school, my life fully changed," Sanchez said. "I met amazing students at Edgewood Fine Arts Academy, and I was accepted with open arms, and I knew I was meant to be here."

After presiding over three grueling community meetings, Hernández said he understands the community's emotional response, which he likens to a grieving process.

"They're grieving that they potentially might lose something that they've held very dear to their heart," Hernández added.

The deliberation over campus closures isn't unique to Edgewood. Other San Antonio school districts are also grappling with declining enrollment numbers. Harlandale and South San ISD closed schools this year, while San Antonio ISD is debating a recommendation to close 19 schools.

"I try to always listen, but also understand that in my role, I have to go with what's best for the majority," Hernández added.

