Teacher in San Antonio's Judson ISD charged with possession of child pornography

Corey Davidson, 50, is being held at the Bexar County Jail. His bail is set at $75,000.
An art teacher at Wagner High School was arrested Wednesday after authorities were notified that the Judson ISD employee had allegedly uploaded child pornography to an online account, the Express-News reports
Yahoo Inc. tipped off the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after the tech company noticed that Corey Davidson, 50, had uploaded eight files purportedly containing kiddie porn, the paper reports.
Due to his occupation as a teacher, the Texas Attorney General's Office investigated the tip and arrested Davidson — an Australian national — at his Lincoln Creek home, according to the article.
In an email to parents obtained by the Express-News
, Judson administrators said the "circumstances surrounding the arrest are not currently related to the campus or students or tied to any district owned technology." Since his arrest, Davidson has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Davidson is being held at Bexar County Jail and is charged with possession of child pornography — a third degree felony. His bail is set at $75,000.
