Texas teachers get high starting salaries, but state lags in offering other perks, report shows

Financial site WalletHub compared the teaching profession across 50 states and the District of Columbia using a variety of criteria including job opportunities, salaries and work environment.



Texas ended up at No. 23 on WalletHub's Best States for Teachers list, which ranked New York as the best in the nation. The Lone Star State topped two categories, but its overall ranking was dragged down by dismal scores in multiple others.



The Lone Star State's worst performance, however, was in income growth potential, were it ranked 39th. In other words, Texas offers good starting salaries for teachers but offers few opportunities for them to keep up with rising living costs.



The WalletHub study follows a in which a record 70% of the state's teachers said they're considering leaving the profession. They blamed low pay, burnout and politicization of their jobs.



