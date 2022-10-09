Texas teachers get high starting salaries, but state lags in offering other perks, report shows

The Lone Star State ranks first in starting wages for teachers but near the bottom in wage growth.

By on Sun, Oct 9, 2022 at 10:11 am

click to enlarge A teacher writes on a whiteboard. - Pexels / Christina Morillo
Pexels / Christina Morillo
A teacher writes on a whiteboard.
Teaching is a tough gig anywhere. However, a new study suggests it may be tougher in Texas than in many other states.

Financial site WalletHub compared the teaching profession across 50 states and the District of Columbia using a variety of criteria including job opportunities, salaries and work environment.

Texas ended up at No. 23 on WalletHub's Best States for Teachers list, which ranked New York as the best in the nation. The Lone Star State topped two categories, but its overall ranking was dragged down by dismal scores in multiple others.

The two categories Texas led were starting salary and the existence of a digital learning plan. In contrast, the state ranked 27th for quality of school systems and student-to-teacher ratio. It also landed at No. 30 for both spending per student and projected teacher income.

The Lone Star State's worst performance, however, was in income growth potential, were it ranked 39th. In other words, Texas offers good starting salaries for teachers but offers few opportunities for them to keep up with rising living costs.

The WalletHub study follows a poll released this summer by the Texas State Teachers Association in which a record 70% of the state's teachers said they're considering leaving the profession. They blamed low pay, burnout and politicization of their jobs.

"If local officials disrespect them, parents and boards challenge their professionalism, the environment around schools is unsafe and poorly maintained, and the local media promotes negativity, teachers will leave," Rene S. Parmar, dean of the School of Education at Lehman College, City University of New York, said of the WalletHub study.

An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's history landmarks list is now for sale

This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

Terrell Castle, a.k.a. The Lambermont Now home to a fancy wedding venue, this historic building was built for the influential Edwin Holland Terrell and fashioned after European castles. The property remained a source of pride until Terrell’s suicide in 1910 after years of suffering with syphilis. Unfortunately, his initial attempt failed, and it took him 10 days to die. Other tragic tales associated with the mansion include a contractor who threw himself from a balcony during construction, and a man who killed his wife and her lover when he caught them in bed together during World War II. Fortunately, the 12,000 square foot building is expansive enough to accommodate plenty of guests, so couples shouldn’t be too worried about ghastly wedding crashers. Photo via Instagram / sunset.in.sa

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends
Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar

Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar

