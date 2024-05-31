Tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano officially joins San Antonio mayoral race

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Beto for Mayor
Beto Altamirano is best known for creating the City of San Antonio's first digital service request platform.
Even though San Antonio's next mayoral election is nearly a year away, tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano on Friday became the third high-profile contender to announce a run for the job.
The 34-year-old unveiled his candidacy in press release sent out by campaign manager Andrew Solano, a City Hall insider who's worked for at least two council members. The announcement comes a day earlier than expected.
Roughly a week ago, Altamirano scheduled an event
at Southtown's Friendly Spot for this Saturday to make a "special announcement." Observers read the 10:30 a.m. gathering as the official launch of his campaign.
A two-and-a-half-minute video clip accompanied Altamirano's Friday release. In it, he talked up his business background while zeroing in on issues including education and job creation.
"It's not about one of us. It's about all of us, and together we can build the future of this great city," said Altamirano, who's best known for creating the City of San Antonio's first digital service request platform. "A future where every child has access to the care and education they need. A future where good-paying jobs are close within reach. A future where every family feels safe and supported."
Campaign manager Solano served as a staffer for both District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur and former District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval.
Altamirano also tapped Mike Beldon of Beldon Roofing fame to be his campaign treasurer. Beldon is an interesting choice since he also served the same role in the mayoral campaign of Phil Hardberger, the last person to be elected to the position from outside City Hall. Harberger was first elected in 2005.
Beldon told the Express-News
the deep-pocketed Altamirano is willing to loan his own campaign $100,000 or more if necessary.
Altamirano has joined District 10 Councilman John Courage and District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez in officially launching campaigns. District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda is expected to announce soon, while District 4's Adriana Rocha Garcia is still reportedly mulling a run.
Altamirano still plans to hold his Saturday event to discuss his vision for San Antonio in further detail. Tickets are available through Eventbrite
.
