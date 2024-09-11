TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Ted Cruz blasted for sharing false, racist meme about migrants eating pets

The debunked claim is the same one Donald Trump made during Tuesday's debate.

By on Wed, Sep 11, 2024 at 10:05 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz puts on a pretty face during the CPAC Texas 2022 conference. - Shutterstock / lev radin
Shutterstock / lev radin
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz puts on a pretty face during the CPAC Texas 2022 conference.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is taking heat for tweeting out a meme that spreads the debunked and racist claim that Haitian migrants are eating people's pets.

Yes, that's the same debunked and racist claim that former President Donald Trump made during Tuesday night's debate. An ABC News moderator fact-checked that statement on-air, pointing out that authorities in Springfield, Ohio — where the incident purportedly happened — said there were no credible reports to back it up.

The meme Cruz, a Texas Republican, posted at 11 a.m. Tuesday showed a pair of cute cats that appear to be hugging each other. "Please vote for Trump so Haitian immigrants don't eat us," reads text placed over the photo.

Cruz included three ROFL emoticons in his tweet because, apparently, people losing their beloved pets is funny stuff in his world.
Users of the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, wasted no time in calling out Cruz for spreading false allegations against immigrants. Some pointed out that the senator himself is the son of an immigrant from Cuba, others that he was born in Canada.

"Your [sic] realize white supremacist groups have been using this line for 50 years to attack Vietnamese immigrants and then the Cuban boat people, right?" user @crazyfenaker responded. "Why are you regurgitating this old racist trope? If it's true, are pets safe around you or should people hide them when you come by?"
"Never mind that this post is both xenophobic and racist, I just want to know if we can get Canada to take you back," @gflong2010 responded.
Little surprise that other X users targeted Cruz for his own less-than-sterling record with house pets. Several pointed out that the senator and his family left their dog Snowflake at home when they jetted off to Cancun during Winter Storm Uri, one of the state's worst natural disasters in recent history.

"You left Snowflake home alone when you went to Cancun," user @SundaeDiviine fired back, sharing a photo of the dog from Silence of the Lambs, which resembles the Cruz family dog.
 Seems like there was a missed opportunity for Cruz's online critics to point out that the senator has some unusual dietary habits. Namely eating boogers during a nationally televised debate.

If anyone wants to share that memory with Ted, here you go. (Just don't click "Play" if you have a weak stomach.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Owner of San Antonio's Soap Factory Apartments still leasing, despite demolition plan

By Michael Karlis

Soap Factory tenant Carmen Cruz tells her story during Monday's rally.

Yellowstone prequel 1923 closing off streets in downtown San Antonio

By Stephanie Koithan

Yellowstone prequel 1923 stars Harrison Ford and Hellen Mirren.

San Antonio-based USAA said internal glitch exposed 32,000 members' data

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA provides insurance and financial services to military members, veterans and their families.

Woman goes viral for pretending to throw up in her mouth at sight of Ted Cruz

By Sanford Nowlin

College football fan Lucy Rohden (right) pretends to be nauseated as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz approaches her on the Texas A&M sidelines.

Executives from San Antonio's Morgan's Wonderland receive prestigious leadership award

By Michael Karlis

Gordon Hartman (left) and Richard Pretlow of Morgan's Wonderland received an industry leadership award for their work to improve amusement park accessibility.

Family of dog-attack victim Ramon Najera sues San Antonio over his death

By Sanford Nowlin

A federal lawsuit filed by 81-year-old veteran Ramon Najera's family argues the city showed "deliberate indifference" to the public's safety.

Climate change increasing food insecurity in San Antonio, other places, HHS official warns

By Sanford Nowlin

Admiral Rachel L. Levine, assistant secretary of the U.S. Department Health and Human Services, speaks at the San Antonio Food Bank.

Owner of San Antonio's Soap Factory Apartments still leasing, despite demolition plan

By Michael Karlis

Soap Factory tenant Carmen Cruz tells her story during Monday's rally.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us