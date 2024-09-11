Ted Cruz blasted for sharing false, racist meme about migrants eating pets

Yes, that's the same debunked and racist claim that former President Donald Trump made during Tuesday night's debate. An ABC News moderator fact-checked that statement on-air, pointing out that authorities in Springfield, Ohio — where the incident purportedly happened — said there were no credible reports to back it up.
The meme Cruz, a Texas Republican, posted at 11 a.m. Tuesday showed a pair of cute cats that appear to be hugging each other. "Please vote for Trump so Haitian immigrants don't eat us," reads text placed over the photo.
Cruz included three ROFL emoticons in his tweet because, apparently, people losing their beloved pets is funny stuff in his world.
Users of the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, wasted no time in calling out Cruz for spreading false allegations against immigrants. Some pointed out that the senator himself is the son of an immigrant from Cuba, others that he was born in Canada.
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/96vvZhvuSv— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 9, 2024
"Your [sic] realize white supremacist groups have been using this line for 50 years to attack Vietnamese immigrants and then the Cuban boat people, right?" user @crazyfenaker responded. "Why are you regurgitating this old racist trope? If it's true, are pets safe around you or should people hide them when you come by?"
"Never mind that this post is both xenophobic and racist, I just want to know if we can get Canada to take you back," @gflong2010 responded.
Your realize white supremacist groups have been using this line for 50 years to attack Vietnamese immigrants and then the Cuban boat people, right? Why are you regurgitating this old racist trope? If it's true, are pets safe around you or should people hide them when you come by?— Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) September 9, 2024
Little surprise that other X users targeted Cruz for his own less-than-sterling record with house pets. Several pointed out that the senator and his family left their dog Snowflake at home when they jetted off to Cancun during Winter Storm Uri, one of the state's worst natural disasters in recent history.
Never mind that this post is both xenophobic and racist, I just want to know if we can get Canada to take you back.— Jaw-Knee Utah (@gflong2010) September 9, 2024
Thanks for immigrating to the US to be a racist xenophobic hater and a US Senator at the same time!
You're a racist punk.
"You left Snowflake home alone when you went to Cancun," user @SundaeDiviine fired back, sharing a photo of the dog from Silence of the Lambs, which resembles the Cruz family dog.
Seems like there was a missed opportunity for Cruz's online critics to point out that the senator has some unusual dietary habits. Namely eating boogers during a nationally televised debate.
You left Snowflake home alone when you went to Cancun. pic.twitter.com/y2tumN5YAe— 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) September 9, 2024
If anyone wants to share that memory with Ted, here you go. (Just don't click "Play" if you have a weak stomach.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed