Ted Cruz-Colin Allred poll, Killer Burger: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Our top story concerned a federal judge rejecting Southwest Airlines' effort to get a temporary restraining order that would have stopped San Antonio from entering a new 10-year lease agreement with carriers at its airport.
Stories on the local food scene also drew lots of attention. Among those, Oregon-based Killer Burger picked the Alamo City for its first location outside of the Pacific Northwest, Busted Sandal Brewing is shutting down and beloved West Side eatery Three Amigos Chinese Food reopened.
Read on to see the rest of the Current's most-viewed stories this week.
10. Longshore workers strike has San Antonio residents panic buying toilet paper
9. San Antonio's Busted Sandal Brewing closing all three locations
8. San Antonio's Three Amigos Chinese Food reopens after fire
7. Texas prison system’s staffing crisis and outdated technology endanger guards and inmates
6. Study names TMI Episcopal San Antonio area's best high school
5. Did San Antonio city official try to meddle in hiring process for Animal Control Services director?
4. Pissed-off Texans react on social media to early morning 'Blue Alert'
3. Oregon-based chain Killer Burger to open its first San Antonio store
2. Another poll shows Democratic challenger Colin Allred closing in on Ted Cruz
1. Federal judge tosses Southwest Airlines' legal filing over San Antonio airport
