Ted Cruz demands Jen Psaki, Rachel Maddow apologize over joke about Virginia voters

In his latest throe of mock outrage, Texas' junior senator is demanding that MSNBC commentators Jen Psaki and Rachel Maddow apologize for — get this — joking about Virginia voters' concern about immigration.
During an appearance on Fox News' The Faulkner Focus, Cruz announced he'd "actually called on Jen Psaki and Rachel Maddow to apologize" for making light of voters' concerns during their on-air discussion of Super Tuesday results.
The offending remark came after Psaki, a former White House press secretary, noted that Virginia voters said immigration was their top issue, according to online news site The Wrap.
“Well, Virginia does have a border with West Virginia,” longtime NSNBC host Maddow quipped, drawing laughter from others on the show's panel of talking heads. (For those who need help with geography, the Old Dominion State is roughly 2,000 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.)
We're guessing Cruz will wait in perpetuity for an apology from Psaki or Maddow, who seem to be less eager to take the bait than say, comedian Patton Oswalt, former senate colleague Al Franken and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban — all of whom indulged the senator's attempts grade school-level taunts.
In case anyone is keeping score at home, here's those turned out for Teddy Boy:
- Oswalt called Cruz a "a friendless, cowardly embarrassment," among other things.
- Franken referred to his one-time coworker as a "huge dick."
- Cuban urged the senator to "have some balls for once."
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed