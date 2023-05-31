VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Ted Cruz gets bashed by both sides after criticizing Uganda’s harsh new anti-LGBTQ+ law

The same Cruz who's offended by Uganda's law voted against the Defense of Marriage Act and opened an investigation of Bud Light for its marketing partnership with a transgender influencer.

By on Wed, May 31, 2023 at 12:32 pm

Uganda's new anti-LGBTQ+ law makes Ted Cruz sad.
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Uganda's new anti-LGBTQ+ law makes Ted Cruz sad.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is catching shit from both sides after he criticized Uganda's extreme new anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in a tweet.

That law calls for life in prison for those found guilty of having gay sex. It also demands a death sentence for"aggravated homosexuality," something defined as having same-sex relations with a child or disabled person.

Retweeting a New York Times article on Monday, Cruz called the law "horrific & wrong." Understandable, because, well, it is.

“Any law criminalizing homosexuality or imposing the death penalty for ‘aggravated homosexuality’ is grotesque & an abomination," Cruz said. "ALL civilized nations should join together in condemning this human rights abuse.”

Plenty of politicians around the world issued similar condemnations of the law, but none appeared to turn into a shit show as quickly as that of Texas' junior senator.

After all this is the same Ted Cruz who:
In other words, Cruz is far from an LGBTQ+ ally. And some denizens of the Twitterverse are smart enough to sniff out hypocrisy.

"Um...how's the Texas GOP treating trans people this legislative session?" one user responded.
Another urged Cruz to next "call out @GovRonDeSantis for his law where teachers can't even say gay in the schools."
 Yet another took Cruz to task for his efforts to pander to anti-LGBTQ+ voters. "Your base wants to eradicate the transgender community," that user said, "before commenting about other countries, how about start educating your supporters first."
Meanwhile, Cruz's Twitter followers on the other side of the spectrum wasted no time in living up to that stereotype. Several blasted Cruz's disapproval of the law as the birth of a "woke" version of the senator, employing a word currently at the top of the insult pile for the Fox News crowd.  Another lambasted Cruz for shifting his focus away from domestic issues — like getting the rioters who sacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 out of prison. "Ted, seems to me your focus should be here at home working to get the unjustly punished J6 prisoners out of jail. I'm disappointed in you," the person wrote.
Better luck reading the room next time, Ted.

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

