Ted Cruz gets bashed by both sides after criticizing Uganda’s harsh new anti-LGBTQ+ law

Uganda's new anti-LGBTQ+ law makes Ted Cruz sad.

Last summer said the Supreme Court's 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling, which legalized same-sex marriage, was "clearly wrong" and should be reconsidered.



Voted against the Defense of Marriage Act in November.



Last month announced he'd launched an investigation of Bud Light for forming a social media partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.



Um...how's the Texas GOP treating trans people this legislative session? — Lawprofblawg (@lawprofblawg) May 29, 2023

Great, now call out @GovRonDeSantis for his law where teachers can't even say gay in the schools. — Michael VanDeMar (@mvandemar) May 29, 2023

Your base wants to eradicate the transgender community, before commentating about other countries, how about start educating your supporters first. — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) May 30, 2023

Woke Ted Cruz. — Phillip Oliver-Holz (Alpha Male) (@ThePhillipHolz) May 29, 2023

Ted, seems to me your focus should be here at home working to get the unjustly punished J6 prisoners out of jail. I'm disappointed in you. — joseph t sibre (@sibre_t) May 29, 2023