Ted Cruz, Hispanic Elvis: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Meltdown-prone Sen. Ted Cruz went ballistic again — and this time someone called the cops.

By on Fri, Mar 25, 2022 at 1:45 pm

Hispanic Elvis struts his distinctive attire on the streets of San Antonio. - INSTAGRAM / TAINO_IMPRESSIONS
Instagram / taino_impressions
Hispanic Elvis struts his distinctive attire on the streets of San Antonio.
A pair of Texas celebrities were at the center of the Current's most-read stories of the week.

One is a San Antonio street performer who endeared himself to tourists and locals alike with his eccentric charm. The other is a Houston-based senator who seems hellbent on seizing the title of Biggest Douchebag in Washington (and there's no shortage of competition on that front).

That's right, our most-read story of the week was about airport ticket counter staff calling the cops on Sen. Ted Cruz after the tantrum-prone Republican had a meltdown over a missed flight. It's worth noting that Cruz was one of only a handful of members of the Senate who voiced “strong opposition” to putting unruly airline passengers on the federal no-fly list following a rash of passenger attacks on flight attendants.

Our second-most read story involved the sad news that Hispanic Elvis, a fixture at downtown market square, is now in hospice care, according to his brother. The flamboyant street performer contracted COVID-19 and an esophageal infection earlier this year, and in an online fundraiser, his brother said he's made funeral arrangements for the local celebrity.

10. Former SAPD officer facing criminal charges for kneeling on a suspect's neck

9. Nancy Pelosi affirms support for U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar after FBI raid, primary runoff berth

8. San Antonio named most-impoverished large metro area — again

7. The San Antonio Current has a new website, and we think you’ll love it

6. San Antonio man seeks divorce to end relationship that began before same sex marriage was legal

5. One of Texas' three medical cannabis suppliers puts San Antonio on 'short list' for dispensary

4. High-Tech Hall: Can San Antonio's Tech Port Center Arena thrive with a mix of music and esports?

3. South by Southwest's commercialization is symbolic of Austin's larger problems

2. San Antonio street celebrity Hispanic Elvis now in hospice care, according to his brother

1. Airport ticket counter agents call cops after being berated by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas

