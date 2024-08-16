Ted Cruz mocked for retweeting account called 'Ted Cruz Sucks Balls'

The apparent blunder happened Thursday when Cruz retweeted an admittedly bizarre video of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz discussing tacos.
"I like white-guy tacos," Walz tells Harris in the 28-second clip.
"What is that, like maynoise and tuna?" Harris replies.
"Pretty much ground beef and cheese," Walz explains.
The video of Harris and Walz's interaction was posted to X by user @TedCruzSucksBalls, and Cruz himself subsequently retweeted the clip along with the caption, "Hispanics are not tacos."
Other than Cruz's comment not making a lick of sense — something plenty of online detractors were happy to point out — users also highlighted the original poster's vulgar-yet-hilarious account name.
To be fair, it's unclear whether the user behind @TedCruzSucksBalls changed the account name after the Senator retweeted the clip. Some commenters hypothesized that was likely the case.
"I have to assume the quoted tweet changed their username only after the Senator retweeted," Austin KXAN reporter Ryan Chandler commented.
Either way, Cruz's retweet opened up a torrent of online torment.
"Ted Cruz reposting an account called 'Ted Cruz Sucks Balls' is just so wholesome lmao," X user @KamiliaHaraQoo commented.
"The most Ted Cruz thing ever," X user @NameIsPendin replied.
"I thought this was fake. It wasn't," chimed in user @CHoward014.
To be sure, retweeting an account telling him he sucks balls isn't the first social media mishap from Texas' tweet-happy junior senator.
Cruz got unwanted attention last year after he retweeted a photoshopped image of a shark swimming in the streets of Los Angeles during Hurricane Hilary, apparently assuming the image to be real.
He's also turned himself into a frequent punching bag for comedians and other celebrities whom he's insulted on X.
Perhaps Cruz's most infamous social media boner, though, was when his account liked a pornographic image — an incident that grabbed international headlines.
