Ted Cruz picks fight with Al Franken on Twitter after the former senator called him a 'dick'

Former Senator Al Franken made the remarks while guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday.

By on Thu, Aug 18, 2022 at 3:32 pm

click to enlarge Most recently, Ted Cruz has vociferously criticized the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Most recently, Ted Cruz has vociferously criticized the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz clapped back at Al Franken after the comedian and former Minnesota senator called Cruz a "dick" while guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday.

"I think one of the most serious issues facing our country today is just how big a dick Ted Cruz is," Franken said to thunderous applause. "I've said it before, but I probably like Ted Cruz more than most of my colleagues liked Ted Cruz, and I hate Ted Cruz. Ted Cruz is probably one of the most famous senators because, as I mentioned, he's a huge dick."

Whether it's yelling at airport checkout counter staff, throwing a tantrum because a fictional muppet received a COVID-19 vaccine or, of course, jetting off to Cancun while his constituents froze during Winter Storm Uri — Cruz does often partakes in what could be considered dickish behavior.

Even so, Cruz responded to Franken's Tuesday monologue on Twitter by calling Franken — who resigned from the U.S. Senate in 2019 after being accused of sexual misconduct — a "serial groper."
"Serial groper…& disgraced, unemployed socialist… is now guest hosting on national television and fantasizing about my genitalia," Cruz tweeted on Wednesday. "Stop calling me, Al. I don't want to date you."

Cruz has been on a roll as of late, calling the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's home a "fishing expedition", among other things, since the "raid" at Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8.

Most recently, Cruz continued his crusade against the investigation of the former president on Thursday, tweeting that "AG Merrick Garland has turned FBI agents into a nakedly political group of stormtroopers."

Cruz is next up for re-election in 2025.

