Ted Cruz ridiculed for telling CNN to leave the U.S. over one of its travel stories

click to enlarge Wikipedia Commons / Gage Skidmore Ted Cruz smirks to the crowd at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona.

If @cnn hates America so much, they are welcome to move elsewhere…. pic.twitter.com/w2TMW99oSX — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 8, 2023

Like Cancun for example? https://t.co/VYMSZkWUOo — Bob Levine (@idguy) August 8, 2023

Right after you #CancunCruz — Larry F (@Brooklynguy) August 9, 2023

Strong words for someone that left to Mexico during a state/national crisis — mrjirey (@mrjirey) August 9, 2023