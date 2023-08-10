LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Ted Cruz ridiculed for telling CNN to leave the U.S. over one of its travel stories

Predictably, many responses brought up Cruz's decision to flee to Mexico during Winter Storm Uri.

By on Thu, Aug 10, 2023 at 12:24 pm

click to enlarge Ted Cruz smirks to the crowd at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona. - Wikipedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikipedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Ted Cruz smirks to the crowd at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz — whose political baggage will forever include fleeing his home state for Cancun while his constituents endured a deadly ice storm — is making news for yet another ill-advised social media meltdown.

This time, Texas' junior Republican senator threw a fit Tuesday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and demanded that news network CNN leave the country because it dared report about a U.S. family that decided to become expats due to the current political climate.

In the article published in its travel section, CNN spoke to an El Paso family relocating to Italy, who cited police brutality and racially motivated violence as reasons they're ditching the Lone Star State. Access to a program that offers inexpensive overseas houses also played a factor, they noted.

“Basically, police brutality towards Black people, mass shootings from domestic terrorists, and just the overall hate in this country is why we are leaving the USA,” Nadine Dawkins explained.

In typical shoot-the-messenger fashion, Cruz shared the article and lashed out at CNN in his best Archie Bunker fashion. "If @cnn hates America so much, they are welcome to move elsewhere," he wrote.

Rewind to Cruz's Cancun trip if you need help figuring out where this went next.

It took fellow X users no time to lambast the senator for his decision to exit Texas when Winter Storm Uri led to sweeping power outages and hundreds of deaths.

"Like Cancun for example?" user @idguy asked, resharing Cruz's insult.
"Right after you #CancunCruz," @Brooklynguy chimed in. "Strong words for someone that left to Mexico during a state/national crisis," posted @mrjirey.
About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

